10 Ways To Use Cheddar Cheese In Your Desserts

Up here in Vermont, cheddar cheese is not just for a golden-brown grilled cheese sandwich or ooey-gooey mac and cheese dish. No, cheddar is for everything, and when I say everything, I am not excluding desserts. Famously, Vermonters enjoy cheddar cheese over apple pie, but the fun doesn't end there. Folks throughout history and from every corner of the world enjoy cheese with dessert, so why not cheddar? Cheddar cheese is salty, nutty, buttery, and tangy. As a recipe designer, chef, and a born-and-raised Vermonter, I prefer a sharp white cheddar with my dessert to make a statement. However, a younger, softer cheddar may be a more mild gateway cheese for first-timers.

The reason cheddar cheese works in desserts is that it provides contrast. Ultra-sweet foods can be tamed using creamy and savory ingredients, which create a dynamic mouthfeel layered with complexity. Aged cheddar offers umami, which is just about the opposite of sweet, and produces duality. Sweet and salty are a famous pairing, and because cheddar cheese is so rich, fatty, and decadent, it is just screaming to be added to your dessert. However, you can't slap a brick of cheese on any old dessert and expect it to shine. Creative pairings require cohesion, which can only happen through a selective process. That's why I'm going to list 10 ways to use cheddar cheese in your dessert, so you can hit the nail on the head every time. Grab yourself a block of quality white cheddar cheese, and let's get cooking.