10 Ways To Use Cheddar Cheese In Your Desserts
Up here in Vermont, cheddar cheese is not just for a golden-brown grilled cheese sandwich or ooey-gooey mac and cheese dish. No, cheddar is for everything, and when I say everything, I am not excluding desserts. Famously, Vermonters enjoy cheddar cheese over apple pie, but the fun doesn't end there. Folks throughout history and from every corner of the world enjoy cheese with dessert, so why not cheddar? Cheddar cheese is salty, nutty, buttery, and tangy. As a recipe designer, chef, and a born-and-raised Vermonter, I prefer a sharp white cheddar with my dessert to make a statement. However, a younger, softer cheddar may be a more mild gateway cheese for first-timers.
The reason cheddar cheese works in desserts is that it provides contrast. Ultra-sweet foods can be tamed using creamy and savory ingredients, which create a dynamic mouthfeel layered with complexity. Aged cheddar offers umami, which is just about the opposite of sweet, and produces duality. Sweet and salty are a famous pairing, and because cheddar cheese is so rich, fatty, and decadent, it is just screaming to be added to your dessert. However, you can't slap a brick of cheese on any old dessert and expect it to shine. Creative pairings require cohesion, which can only happen through a selective process. That's why I'm going to list 10 ways to use cheddar cheese in your dessert, so you can hit the nail on the head every time. Grab yourself a block of quality white cheddar cheese, and let's get cooking.
Over apple pie
The inspiration for the coupling of cheddar cheese and dessert stems from a Vermont classic: cheddar cheese on apple pie. In fact, Vermont's official legislation deems this the optimal way to eat apple pie, and for some of us born-and-raised Vermonters, it's the only way to enjoy it. But don't fret. Even if you're a flatlander, you can flex those taste buds for this cultural experience and adopt this acquired taste into your life.
The official way to enjoy apple pie with cheddar cheese is to heat the pie and top it with a room-temperature slice of cheddar that will soften with the rising heat but not totally melt onto the crust. However, the reins are in your hands, and some prefer to melt the cheese until it's bubbly in the broiler or to bake it right into the crust. If you prefer an unmelted cheddar, then heat your pie only slightly, and use a cheese grater to sprinkle the top of the crust with cheddar. Use a sharp, aged, Vermont cheddar cheese and enjoy this treat during apple season. This traditional savory-sweet combination will transport you to a world where red maple leaves dance in the autumn breeze, nobody is without a cozy flannel, and skiing is a requirement, not a suggestion.
In turnovers
Recently, after apple picking, I made a batch of homemade apple sauce, skins on and spiraling with cinnamon. I realized that I would never be able to actually enjoy all of that sauce before it went bad, and while I did freeze some, I brainstormed some creative ways to use it up. My first thought was to add it to the puff pastry dough I had in the refrigerator. It would be perfect for apple turnovers. I thought about how I would melt some cheddar on top, being a Vermonter and all, but then concluded that I'd simply stuff the cheese into the turnover along with the applesauce. It was a major success, but there is no reason that apples should have all the fun.
Although cheddar cheese and apples are a match made in heaven, cheddar also plays nicely with dark berries. Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and currents all have their own tangy sweetness and can hold their own next to cheddar. In addition, pears, figs, and apricots should be considered for your fruit turnovers when stuffed with cheese. A softer cheese like brie, ricotta, or goat cheese can all be used in place of cheddar, but these pairings are a bit more predictable. Cheddar will make a sharp statement and be a memorable addition to your breakfast or dessert turnovers. Full disclosure, I ate my apple cheddar turnovers for dinner. The options are endless.
In pound cake
The reason poundcake is so appealing is its density. Don't get me wrong. I love a fluffy delicate cake, but pound cake to me reads more like a heavy, decadent treat that doesn't need icing to make it sing. Classically, pound cake gets its name from the recipe: 1 pound each of four basic ingredients. But that doesn't mean we can't include our own personal touch. In fact, we should use culinary creativity to add our own flair, and cheddar cheese certainly is a unique ingredient.
Make your pound cake even better by adding cheddar right in the batter. You probably thought the texture was already good, but adding shredded cheddar will add pockets of salty, gooey, fatty goodness to each bite. It will help the cake to read slightly savory, while still holding onto those sugary notes, creating balance and complexity. This cake can be served as a dessert, a side dish, or even as a starter alongside whipped butter or even whipped mascarpone. Adding cheese to pound cake just makes it richer and denser and adds a pleasant surprise for the taste buds. Chop the cheese for large pockets of melted goodness or shred it for a more consistent distribution.
Melted in hot chocolate
There's a reason that both cheese and chocolate find their way onto dessert charcuterie boards. They have a similar melt-in-your-mouth texture, fatty mouthfeel, and decadency but almost opposite flavors. One is ultra-sweet while the other is loaded with salt and umami. Some cultures have been enjoying cheese in their traditional drinking chocolate for generations. In South America, in particular, Colombians serve up chocolate santafereño with the heavenly combination.
To make chocolate santafereño, whisk chocolate with boiling water or milk. Then submerge a chunk of cheese into the bottom to melt. Double crema or paipa cheese is typically used, but consider breaking tradition and giving cheddar cheese a chance. For this variation use a high-quality, mellow, white cheddar. Adding pre-shredded orange cheddar will not have the same effect, so this is your opportunity to splurge. Let the cheese sit in the bottom, enhancing the creamy texture of the beverage as well as adding a salty flair. If you're new to pairing cheese with chocolate, this is a great place to start. Be sure to use piping hot liquid in order to melt the cheese fully, but if it does sit in a puddle at the bottom of your drink, you have those last few sips to look forward to.
In cheesecake
It's no surprise that one of the best ways to use cheddar cheese in your desserts is by mixing it into cheesecake since it's made with ... well, you know, cheese. Yes, cream cheese is typically your go-to cheese for the standard recipe, but nothing ever got invented by following instructions. Ricotta and mascarpone are runners-up, and the theme here is mellow, soft, fresh, and mild. Luckily, cheddar cheese comes in a variety of textures and intensity, and it can be mixed with one of these classics. By adding cheddar, you're altering the texture and flavor, creating more of a salty-sweet dynamic that stands out with each bite. This might mean you want to add extra sugar, and you may consider altering any toppings or flavored crusts to fit the theme.
Feel free to use a classic New York style cheesecake recipe and replace about a sixth of the cream cheese with shredded cheddar. Of course, add more if you are looking forward to the strong flavor of the cheddar or less if you are just getting your toes wet. If you typically add salt to your cheesecake recipe, omit it, as the cheddar will deliver all the salt you need. If you're not feeling confident in measuring with your heart and experimenting, find a cheddar cheesecake recipe online to follow. Consider topping your creation with a dark berry compote, a maple syrup glaze, or grilled pears or apples.
With apple cider donuts
Apple cider donuts are a New England staple and start to appear in the fall when the apples ripen. There's nothing like going apple picking and enjoying hot apple cider donuts with a steaming cup of hot cider. All of that acidity and tangy undertones can feel a little intense when you're on your third apple product of the day, but there is a surefire way to mellow it, and that's with cheese.
There are four ways to go about enjoying cheddar cheese on apple cider donuts. The first is to melt the cheese onto the hot donuts. You can do this by topping them with thin slices and popping them in the oven or broiler for a short amount of time. You can also enjoy shredded cheddar stuck to the top of a chilled or room-temperature apple cider donut, right on top of the cinnamon sugar. If you're making your own apple cider donuts, feel free to add shredded cheddar to the batter, or if you're really a donut expert, you could consider stuffing the donuts with a cheesy inside. The cheese will melt when fried, and the donut should be enjoyed right out the frier. Dairy and apple cider donuts are not new friends. The other secret ingredient you need for perfect apple cider donuts is brown butter. Together, brown butter and cheddar cheese will make your New England style donuts unforgettable. When in doubt, simply enjoy a slice of extra sharp cheddar cheese with your apple cider donuts, and let your mouth combine the flavors.
Atop cinnamon rolls
Cinnamon rolls from scratch are a true delicacy because they require quite a process to make. I believe it's worth every second. However, it's very understandable if you'd prefer to purchase store-bought cinnamon rolls, or even the ones in the can that you crack against the counter and bake. Full disclosure, I'm a chef, not a baker, and the latter cinnamon roll method is my style. But that doesn't mean you can't dress up rolls before you bake them. Cinnamon pairs naturally with apples, and I like to stuff those spirals with chunks of sliced apples or dress them with a sticky sweet chunky apple chutney when they are steaming hot.
Cream cheese icing is the typical cinnamon roll topping, but you don't have to stick to tradition. Consider melting a slice of cheddar cheese over the top of your apple cinnamon rolls instead. They provide even more density, richness, and thickness, just without the sugary glaze. The combination of savory and sweet is mouthwatering. If you feel that umami and salt are taking over, feel free to add a little extra sugar to the rolls before adding cheese, or even incorporate both the cream cheese glaze and slice of melted cheddar. Imagine serving up a plate of warm, apple cinnamon rolls topped with a thick and gooey layer of cheese. It's the perfect savory and sweet combination to start your day right.
Layered into s'mores
While kids tend to dominate the s'mores scene, there is no reason that adults shouldn't be toasting their own marshmallows for those little dessert sandwiches. Honestly, there are so many gourmet ways to enhance s'mores that I'm surprised there isn't a s'mores station at every brewery in the country. Not only is the DIY aspect fun, but it's important that we keep our marshmallow toasting abilities sharp. Anyhow, bonus ingredients like peanut butter, bacon, and fruit have started to make their way on the scene, but I think more attention should be given to adding cheese.
Brie and cream cheese have taken the spotlight in the s'mores department, but cheddar not only offers more contrast, but it's easier to include. A simple slice of cheddar smushed up against your sizzling toasted marshmallow will melt just enough that it won't be a dripping mess. Cheddar and chocolate are a beautiful match, and the crunch of the graham cracker and the added sugars from the fully vanilla marshmallow help to complete the mouthfeel. Use a sharp, aged, high-quality white cheddar and enjoy the added fat and density. It's always nice to include something a little salty in your uber-sweet desserts, and cheddar cheese is just the right guy for the job.
Added in chocolate fudge
Chocolate cheddar fudge is essentially a cross between a cheese log and your basic square of fudge. It's velvety, dense, fatty, smooth, and a unique combination of flavors that just work. It can be enjoyed as a spread on apple slices or crostini. It's the perfect addition to your charcuterie board or as a post-dinner snack. If you're still having trouble picturing chocolate cheddar fudge in all of its beauty, let me paint you a word picture.
This iconic creation includes the following ingredients: cheddar cheese spread, cocoa, butter, confectioners' sugar, and walnuts for coating. All the ingredients, with the exception of the walnuts, get mixed together in a bowl until silky smooth. Then, using plastic wrap, you can shape the chocolate cheese into a log, and then coat heavily with chopped walnuts. Additional ingredients like cayenne, chili, salt, and cinnamon should be considered. As an alternative to walnuts, consider crushed pistachios, pine nuts, or even roughly chopped peanuts. The mouthfeel is sticky, silky, and smooth. The nuts add contrast of texture and help to mellow the sweetness of the sugar. Both chocolate and cheese are rich, so saddle up for an intensely dense and decadent experience.
Mixed into tarte tatin
This French dish is all about caramelization. I've only ever made it with apples, but I hear it can be incredible when made with stone fruit. The key is to caramelize the fruit in butter and sugar before it even reaches the oven, which further reduces and caramelizes the fruit. Double the heat, double the sweetness. It's typically baked in a flaky pie crust and served open-faced. While you may think that tarte tatin is loaded with all the flavors it will ever need to shine, the addition of cheddar cheese can provide a serious upgrade.
Wait until the final steps to add cheddar to your tarte tatin. Don't bake it into the pan with all of the fruit, spices, sugars, and butter. Let that evolve on its own, and then when filling is being added to the crust, make your move. I like to add a layer of sliced white sharp cheddar under the cooked fruit layer, resting right on top of the crust. However, you can also dice the cheese into small cubes and mix it into the fruit, providing little pockets of savory, gooey goodness when it bakes in the oven. When including cheddar in a tarte tatin, consider boosting the sugars with added ingredients like dates or molasses, to help with the sweetness and the caramelized flavor. Dates could also provide some chewy texture, which helps you to enjoy each bite longer.