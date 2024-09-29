Pound Cake Is Even Better With A Savory Ingredient In The Batter

Originally containing a pound of each of its four basic ingredients, pound cake is a classic dessert loaf that is decadently dense and moist, thanks to a large proportion of butter. Now you can find countless popular flavors like a chocolate and vanilla marble pound cake or this lemon-glazed pound cake recipe. However, cheddar cheese is a savory ingredient that'll make your pound cake a delicious novelty.

Cheddar cheese is a popular addition to other dense, quick-rising types of bread like cornbread or this loaded cornbread casserole. Its sharp flavor will bring a bold complement to the sweetness and richness of pound cake or even convert a classic dessert into a savory side dish. Cheddar will melt seamlessly into the cake as it bakes, creating gooey, melted pockets that'll bring its already mouth-watering texture to new heights. You can also melt the cheddar into a creamy wet mixture to stir into the batter for a cheese-flavored cake. Cheddar cheese will also create a crispy, toasted crust if you sprinkle a generous portion of shreds over the top of the loaf at the tail end of its stint in the oven. Not only are there various ways to incorporate cheddar into a pound cake, but its unique flavor also opens up the door for other fix-ins, glazes, and toppings.