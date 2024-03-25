The Easy Way To Add A Chocolate Twist To Apple Pie
If you love apple pie and you also love chocolate, then you have to try infusing chocolate into your next homemade apple pie. Of course, the classic doesn't need any upgrading, especially if you know all the tips for making the best apple pie — but who can say no to a delicious chocolate addition? Plus, adding chocolate to the pie couldn't be easier.
Start by breaking out your favorite apple pie recipe — such as Tasting Table's recipe for Dutch apple pie (with a sugar cookie crust) — and begin the steps as normal. When it comes time to add the filling, add just half of the amount at first. Then, spread chocolate chunks across the pie before adding the rest of the filling on top of the chocolate. Finish the instructions as normal.
You can use any type of chocolate that you want — milk, dark, or even a mix. Additionally, you have full control over how chocolatey you want this chocolate-infused apple pie to be. If you want just a touch of chocolate, you can break up just half of a chocolate bar into chunks. If you want a stronger chocolate presence, you can use a whole chocolate bar or even a bar and a half.
How to serve the chocolate-infused apple pie — and add even more chocolate
Just like with a traditional apple pie, the chocolate-infused version is delicious all on its own — but it certainly doesn't hurt to add a scoop of ice cream to enjoy it à la mode. While a scoop of vanilla is always a tasty choice, you may want to consider going all out on the chocolate theme and reaching for a scoop of chocolate ice cream instead. Or, for a happy medium, you can choose a chocolate chip vanilla ice cream, or do a small scoop of both vanilla and chocolate to get the best of both worlds.
Another way to add a bit of extra chocolate — to make this dessert a true chocolate lover's dream — is to add a drizzle of homemade hot fudge sauce. You can add the drizzle either directly over the pie slice, or over a dollop of whipped cream for an even more decadent way to serve it. Or, if you're in a fancy mood and want a creamier alternative, you can try your hand at making muscovado chocolate ganache to use to top the slice of apple pie instead.