The Easy Way To Add A Chocolate Twist To Apple Pie

If you love apple pie and you also love chocolate, then you have to try infusing chocolate into your next homemade apple pie. Of course, the classic doesn't need any upgrading, especially if you know all the tips for making the best apple pie — but who can say no to a delicious chocolate addition? Plus, adding chocolate to the pie couldn't be easier.

Start by breaking out your favorite apple pie recipe — such as Tasting Table's recipe for Dutch apple pie (with a sugar cookie crust) — and begin the steps as normal. When it comes time to add the filling, add just half of the amount at first. Then, spread chocolate chunks across the pie before adding the rest of the filling on top of the chocolate. Finish the instructions as normal.

You can use any type of chocolate that you want — milk, dark, or even a mix. Additionally, you have full control over how chocolatey you want this chocolate-infused apple pie to be. If you want just a touch of chocolate, you can break up just half of a chocolate bar into chunks. If you want a stronger chocolate presence, you can use a whole chocolate bar or even a bar and a half.