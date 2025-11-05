The Best 2025 Food And Drink Advent Calendars To Snag Before They Sell Out
Beginning in the 1800s with Protestants in Germany, advent calendars are meant to help count down the 24 days before Christmas. Now not strictly used for religious purposes, they have evolved to become more of a secular activity to some as a fun way to mark the passing of December in anticipation of Christmas. Modern day versions include treats or trinkets hidden behind small compartments, and the sweet history of chocolate in advent calendars began in the U.S. in the 1950s.
Contemporary advent calendars have become curated boxes in nearly any shape and size filled with almost anything you can imagine, but some of our favorites are those filled with all things edible. From fun for the whole family to strictly 21 and over, there's an advent calendar out there for any type of person and any type of budget. Not limited to just sweets, our list includes some spicy and savory items, as well as drinkable bundles for every age. These unique assortment's tend to sell out quickly, so make sure you snag your favorite before it's gone.
Fly By Jing's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
Fly By Jing's exciting and unique spicy Sichuan products are a darling of the food world, and this 12-day advent calendar is a perfect way to sample the brand's offerings, including new noodle products. Use the spicy condiments on anything from plain rice to tacos to topping vanilla ice cream.
Purchase the 2025 Limited Edition Advent Calendar for $98 at Fly By Jing.
Bonne Maman's 2025 Limited Edition Advent Calendar
24 one-ounce limited edition jars hide behind a charming drawing of a winter wonderland scene, including flavors you won't see year-round, like wild blueberry with maple syrup. The well-constructed box set includes a mini-box for each jam jar, which you can reuse for small gifts or fun stocking stuffers.
Purchase Bonne Maman's 2025 Limited Edition Advent Calendar for $54.99 at Bonne Maman.
12 Days Of Murray's Cheese Countdown Calendar
Murray's Cheese's advent calendar is full of approachable yet still exciting and unique cheeses from around the world, like truffle cheddar and a 12-month aged gouda. The nine cheeses come with pairings like crackers and Murray's own jams, perfect for mixing and matching and sharing with others.
Purchase 12 Days Of Murray's Cheese Countdown Calendar for $90 at Murray's Cheese.
Dandelion Chocolate 2025 Advent Calendar
More than just a smattering of chocolates, Dandelion Chocolate's stunning advent calendar includes 25 exquisite hand-crafted chocolates, but also an illustrated map and booklet to follow your chocolate journey each day as you open one. In addition, each confection is housed in a beautiful and unique keepsake box, making this a great option for a luxury gift. The purchase also includes daily videos about their chocolatiers from all over the U.S., as well as moon-related scientific stories.
Purchase the 2025 Advent Calendar for $198 at Dandelion Chocolate.
Sugarfina's Snoopy's House Advent Calendar
Each year, Sugarfina has a sweet new advent calendar that blows our stockings off, and its newest one brings retro joy with everyone's favorite cartoon dog, Snoopy. The delightful gummies and chocolates include creative holiday items like reindeer carrots and sugared cranberries, each sure to put you in a festive spirit.
purchase Snoopy's House Advent Calendar for $50 at Sugarfina.
Penzeys Advent (ADvEInt) Calendar
The Penzeys advent calendar features 24 tablespoons-sized bags of various spices with an emphasis on social progress, with friendly and inclusive reminders on the packaging. Spices included in the calendar range from quality basics like ground cumin to more exciting blends like "salsa & pico," "sunny Paris," and sweet blends like vanilla sugar.
Purchase Penzeys Advent (ADvEInt) Calendar for $49.95 at Penzeys.
See's Candies Advent Calendar
Full of 24 different See's classics, the calendar opens up to resemble a holiday-themed dollhouse, with the top half open for decorative spreads and the bottom full of pull-out drawers. The famous chocolate shop behind that iconic "I Love Lucy" episode is bringing you a calendar with beloved classics like the Scotchmallow, and it even fit some signature lollypops in the box as well.
Purchase the 2025 Advent Calendar for $80 at See's Candies.
Walker's Shortbread 2025 Advent Calendar
Ideal for the butter-based treat lover in your life, Walker's Shortbread's advent calendar includes six different shortbread cookie-based treats, including mini chocolate chip shortbreads and salted caramel squares. Perfect for dipping in tea or coffee or a snack on their own, the all-butter items are a nice break from other overly-sweet options.
Purchase the 2025 Limited Edition Advent Calendar for $31.99 at Walker's Shortbread.
Onxy Advent Calendar
For true coffee enthusiasts and those with a fondness for macabre aesthetics, the Onyx Coffee Lab advent calendar features 2 ounces of coffee beans from around the world per day and a special edition deck of Bicycle playing cards in addition to a custom card for each of the 24 days.
Purchase the 2025 Onyx Advent Calendar for $190 (early bird pricing until November 10th) at Onyx Coffee Lab.
Harry & David's Best Of Advent Calendar
This advent calendar from Harry & David, best known for its unique Royal Riviera pears, is one of the priciest on our list, but it is loaded with almost 7pounds of edible treasures, ranging from Moose Munch chocolate popcorn to smoked summer sausages to baklava. And yes, a single Royal Riviera pear is included in the mix.
Purchase the Best of Harry & David Advent Calendar for $249.99 at Harry & David.
Flaviar's Whiskey Advent Calendar 2025
For someone who appreciates the finer things in life, this calendar includes 24 individual 50 ml servings of whiskey from all over the world along with two classic Glencairns, the best glass for drinking whiskey neat, to get the most out of your tastings. Additionally, the set comes with a tasting passport and digital tasting experiences for each whiskey, as well as a free annual membership to Flaviar Black.
Purchase the Whiskey Advent Calendar 2025 for $270 at Flaviar.
Bokksu's Treasures of Japan
If you've ever been excited by a co-worker bringing back Kit Kats from Japan to share, this gorgeous advent calendar might be just your style. Over 24 days you'll be treated with 28 snacks from Japan, as well as nine holiday collectibles.
Purchase Treasures of Japan: 24 Days of Holiday Delights for $199 at Bokksu Boutique.
Abtey Prestige Liqueurs Adult Advent Calendar
Strictly for adults, this lightly-boozy advent calendar is spiked with an extra bit of holiday fun. This calendar contains 24 chocolates filled with liqueurs like Irish coffee, rum, kirsch, and cognac, perfect for grown ups who want a splash of alcohol with their chocolaty dessert.
Purchase Abtey Prestige Liqueurs Adult Advent Calendar for $46.95 at The Vermont Country Store.
Fortnum & Mason's Tea Lovers' Advent Calendar
Slip into the holiday season with a relaxing, soothing advent calendar filled with a collection of 24 caffeinated teas and herbal infusions. The packaging is not only vibrant and beautiful, but is recyclable and the bags of tea are free of plastic and can be composted easily at home.
Purchase the Tea Lovers' Advent Calendar for $45.63 at Fortnum & Mason.
Compartés' Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar Gift
Known for its stunning packaging with unique artwork, it's no surprise Los Angeles-based chocolatier Compartés' advent calendar is visually stunning. Available in either a Nutcracker version of a whimsical Winter Fox edition, both calendars include 24 award-winning chocolate treats, but each style of calendar contains unique flavors.
Purchase the Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar Gift for $119.95 at Compartés.
Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser Advent Calendar
For those who prefer to drink their desserts, Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser calendar includes individual 24 servings of hot chocolate, also known as drinking chocolate, made with real chocolate flakes. The selection includes classic flavors alongside seasonal ones like Black Forest Gateau and Salted Caramel & Clementine.
Purchase the Velvetiser Advent Calendar for $60 at Hotel Chocolat.
Universal Yums' Candy of the World Advent Calendar
Take a trip around the globe via candies without leaving your house. Each of the 24 squares is marked by a different bright and colorful illustration, with 96 individual candies total, meaning that you get to snack on not one but four different candies every day. The calendar includes an informational booklet to learn about each global candy, and a scoreboard to keep track of your favorite ones.
Purchase the Candy of the World Advent Calendar for $35 at Uncommon Goods.
Lindt's Holiday Chocolate Sweater Teddy Bear Advent Calendar
Arguably one of the most adorable on our list, Lindt's sweater-wearing teddy bear calendar boats 32 chocolates, including more tiny golden-wrapped teddy bears. Adults and children alike will enjoy the Swiss chocolatier's selection of milk chocolate-based treats.
Purchase the Holiday Chocolate Sweater Teddy Bear Advent Calendar for $24.99 at Lindt.
In Good Taste's 2025 Wine Advent Calendar
Another adults-only gift, this advent calendar delivers 24 mini bottles of wines from California, France, Argentina, Chile, and Australia. Each bottle contains 6 ounces of wine, one more than a standard wine pour, so you can share with a friend or savor a bit extra each night.
Purchase the 2025 Wine Advent Calendar for $134.99 (sale price) at In Good Taste.
Tony's Chocolonely Assorted Chocolates Advent Calendar
Known for not only delicious chocolate bars with vibrant packaging but also working to make the chocolate industry a better place, Tony's Chocoloney's calendar features 25 Tony's treats in 10 distinct flavors, all made with Fairtrade chocolate.
Purchase the Tony's Chocoloney Assorted Chocolates Advent Calendar for $39.99 at World Market.