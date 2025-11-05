The Best 2025 Food And Drink Advent Calendars To Snag Before They Sell Out

Beginning in the 1800s with Protestants in Germany, advent calendars are meant to help count down the 24 days before Christmas. Now not strictly used for religious purposes, they have evolved to become more of a secular activity to some as a fun way to mark the passing of December in anticipation of Christmas. Modern day versions include treats or trinkets hidden behind small compartments, and the sweet history of chocolate in advent calendars began in the U.S. in the 1950s.

Contemporary advent calendars have become curated boxes in nearly any shape and size filled with almost anything you can imagine, but some of our favorites are those filled with all things edible. From fun for the whole family to strictly 21 and over, there's an advent calendar out there for any type of person and any type of budget. Not limited to just sweets, our list includes some spicy and savory items, as well as drinkable bundles for every age. These unique assortment's tend to sell out quickly, so make sure you snag your favorite before it's gone.