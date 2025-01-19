The Popular Candy Bar That Isn't Remotely Overrated

One could argue there's no such thing as a bad candy bar — a treat's a treat, right? But with so many different products out there, there is an entire hierarchy of excellent and not-so-excellent candy, from brands big, small, imported, local, artisanal, or high-end. And the truth is, when you're going to indulge, you want to make the most of it, since most of us aren't chowing down on chocolate or caramel-coated nougat with every meal. You want something worth savoring, and it can be tricky to navigate what exactly that is in a Willy Wonka-like sea of options. That's why we ranked 16 popular candy bars worst to best – these are some of the most recognizable products out there, but does that mean they're good?

Advertisement

The answer is that many offerings are indeed overrated, but our No. 1 pick impressively lives up to its hype. Tony's Chocolonely, in particular the chocolate pretzel toffee bar, took our top spot based on its flavor, texture, and ingredient quality. You get rich, balanced bitter and sweet chocolate, studded with crunchy, chewy, salty pretzels and toffee. Tony's Chocolonely is indeed a bit pricier: You can grab it on Amazon for just under $5, compared to our worst pick, plain Hershey's chocolate at around a dollar each. But that's because Tony's raises awareness around unethically sourced chocolate and dangerous labor behind it, and only sources cocoa responsibly — so you know you're getting a product that does good, made with top-notch stuff.

Advertisement