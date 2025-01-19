The Popular Candy Bar That Isn't Remotely Overrated
One could argue there's no such thing as a bad candy bar — a treat's a treat, right? But with so many different products out there, there is an entire hierarchy of excellent and not-so-excellent candy, from brands big, small, imported, local, artisanal, or high-end. And the truth is, when you're going to indulge, you want to make the most of it, since most of us aren't chowing down on chocolate or caramel-coated nougat with every meal. You want something worth savoring, and it can be tricky to navigate what exactly that is in a Willy Wonka-like sea of options. That's why we ranked 16 popular candy bars worst to best – these are some of the most recognizable products out there, but does that mean they're good?
The answer is that many offerings are indeed overrated, but our No. 1 pick impressively lives up to its hype. Tony's Chocolonely, in particular the chocolate pretzel toffee bar, took our top spot based on its flavor, texture, and ingredient quality. You get rich, balanced bitter and sweet chocolate, studded with crunchy, chewy, salty pretzels and toffee. Tony's Chocolonely is indeed a bit pricier: You can grab it on Amazon for just under $5, compared to our worst pick, plain Hershey's chocolate at around a dollar each. But that's because Tony's raises awareness around unethically sourced chocolate and dangerous labor behind it, and only sources cocoa responsibly — so you know you're getting a product that does good, made with top-notch stuff.
What people are saying about Tony's Chocolonely chocolate pretzel toffee bar
Tony's Chocolonely stands out for this commitment to fighting exploitation in cocoa and for using the finest ingredients sourced through impactful relationships with farmers. Consider how many household-name chocolate brands use low-quality ingredients — that comes through in their taste and texture, like the gummy consistency and bland but toothache-inducingly sweetness of a Milky Way bar. With their mission, playful packaging, and tasty chocolate, Tony's Chocolonely has skyrocketed in acclaim. The brand has 20% of the market share in its home country, the Netherlands, and is now stocked at national chains like Walmart in the United States. We're fans at Tasting Table — Tony's performed well in our list of 25 chocolate brands ranked worst to best.
Amazon reviewers call the dark milk chocolate pretzel toffee bar from Tony's Chocolonely "delicious," "genius," "smooth," and "rich." They tout its balance of bitterness, sweetness, and salt, ideal for people who think milk chocolate is too sweet and dark chocolate too bitter. They also point out that while this bar might be pricier than something like Hershey's, it's still cheaper and also bigger than other higher-end brands. Walmart reviewers agree, some saying this is the best chocolate they've ever had, and that it's "delightful" and has a "perfect balance." Target shoppers also praise the balance of flavors, the size of the bar, and even the bright package. When you hear people raving about Tony's Chocolonely, this is one brand you can believe in.