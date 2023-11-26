What Makes Harry & David's Royal Riviera Pears So Unique

One of the most notable products of Harry & David — the gourmet foods and gifts company that's been around since 1934 — is easily the Royal Riviera Pear. These pears are sold by the box and wrapped in gold paper, making them memorable just for their presentation. But they also boast a strong flavor that is bound to be even more memorable — the company's website claims that these pears are "so big and juicy, you'll want to eat them with a spoon." So what makes them so unique?

These pears — which can be traced back to France in 1856 where, at the time, they were exclusive to fine dining restaurants — are part of the Comice pear variety. Comice pears are known for being especially sweet and tender. These pears remain somewhat of an exclusive product today because they require a very specific climate and soil combination to grow. Harry & David produces the Royal Riviera Pears out of Medford, Oregon, one of the few places that fits the bill for the right growing environment.

Exclusivity, of course, almost always equals a high price point. In the case of Royal Riviera Pears, a box of nine pears is sold for $39.99, which comes out to about $4.45 per pear — a bit steeper than what you'll find for the average pear in a grocery store. But if you like your pears extra juicy, these hard-to-grow pears may be worth a try.