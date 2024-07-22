Taste Test: Jeni's Ice Creams Topped With Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp Is Wonderfully Unexpected

Ice cream season is in full swing, which means your favorite parlors are currently scooping summer's favorite sweet treat. One of the great joys of summertime — beyond the pleasure of having the heat as an excuse to eat ice cream anytime — is the release of specialty ice cream flavors highlighting the spirit of summer.

In May, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (a top-10 finisher among our best-ranked ice cream brands) celebrated this year's sizzling season by releasing new Hot Summer Spins ice cream flavors, including Sparkling Cherry Pie. As if that wasn't reason enough to stop what you're doing and run to your nearest Jeni's location, the beloved ice cream producer recently partnered with Fly By Jing — the makers of Chengdu-style Sichuan Chili Crisp — to elevate your summer ice cream experience even further.

One of the best parts of visiting a proper ice cream shop is having a fresh scoop served with toppings. Most parlors offer classics like whipped cream, hot fudge, and sprinkles, but what if you want something with a little more flavor? Maybe even with a kick. What about the internet's favorite Chinese condiment, chili crisp? Now for a limited time, you can try Jeni's Ice Cream topped with Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp. Sadly, I don't live near a Jeni's location, but I had the pints delivered to my door with a jar of chili crisp, so I could taste-test the collaboration myself.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional products provided by Jeni's.