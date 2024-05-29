Review: Jeni's New Hot Summer Spins Ice Cream Flavors Are Delightful, But Its Add-Ins Aren't Cool

When folks think of Jeni's ice cream, the word "premium" may come to mind. Although it's not as widely available as frozen confections by other companies like Ben & Jerry's, the Jeni's brand has clearly made a name for itself in the world of all things ice cream. Jeni's many ice cream flavors include whimsical products like Gooey Butter Cake, Blackout Chocolate Cake, and Boston Cream Pie. However, the brand is perhaps even more widely known for its release of seasonal varieties, including Jeni's holiday ice cream flavors.

This summer, Jeni's released its Hot Summer Spins collection, a selection of four new ice cream flavors and one returning favorite to enjoy poolside, or as a sweet finish to a barbecue dinner. We had an opportunity to sample these flavors and decide which ones are worth stocking up on in your freezer, and which you might skip.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.