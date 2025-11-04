The Best Target Snack Of Fall 2025 Tastes Like Thanksgiving In A Chip
When the leaves start to change and the weather gets cooler, grocery stores all over the nation debut much-anticipated fall lineups to get us excited for the season. We've already reviewed Trader Joe's fall lineup and Costco's fall debuts, and, after recently ranking 17 fall products from Target, we've hit most shopping demographics out there. While some Target snacks were hit or miss, the best Target snack of fall 2025 is worth grabbing two of.
We ranked Target's fall products based on overall taste, apparent fall flavors, and whether we'd go back for seconds. According to our ranking, the stuffing-flavored wavy potato chips from Target's Good & Gather brand take the cake in every judging criterion. Right out of the bag, these chips had a thick, hearty wavy shape that was shatteringly crunchy with just the right oiliness to melt in your mouth. Those oils also helped coat our mouths in a symphony of fall flavors.
We were first hit with an aromatic burst of tangy, savory onions, followed by a panoply of aromatics, including garlic, sage, and thyme. The earthiness of the potato complemented the aromatics and herbs beautifully, and we could even get a subtle hint of chicken stock to really bring the stuffing flavor full circle. If stuffing is your favorite Thanksgiving side, or even if you're looking for a complex and interesting potato chip, you should grab a bag of these fall-flavored chips before it's too late.
More glowing reviews for stuffing flavored potato chips
We found many happy Target customers gushing about the deliciousness of the Good & Gather stuffing-flavored wavy potato chips. "[It] tastes like chicken-flavored stuffing or maybe can be described as almost roast chicken top ramen with bread crumbs," wrote one Redditor about the chip. "Either way, it's extremely addictive, and everyone who's tried them at work can't believe how much it tastes like actual stuffing." Redditors also noted a strong fall herb blend with notes of rosemary and oregano to complement the garlic, onion, and super savory chicken flavor.
One TikTok reviewer describes the taste as "a little buttery," like a "softly herbed sour cream and onion chip on a lower scale and more with that stuffing flavor." The reviewer also thought the flavoring was subtle and not overpowering, the recipe for an addictive snack you'll want to keep going back for. These aromatic and comforting wavy potato chips are addictive on their own, but with such a complex flavor profile, they'd be an upgrade to all kinds of other recipes and accompaniments.
These chips are the perfect accompaniment to dips that you'd serve before Thanksgiving dinner, including a sweet and savory caramelized onion dip. They'd also be an upgrade to a long list of fall-flavored soups like a creamy butternut squash soup or this instant pot celery soup. It goes without saying that they'd be the perfect side to a classic Thanksgiving turkey sandwich.