The Best Target Snack Of Fall 2025 Tastes Like Thanksgiving In A Chip

When the leaves start to change and the weather gets cooler, grocery stores all over the nation debut much-anticipated fall lineups to get us excited for the season. We've already reviewed Trader Joe's fall lineup and Costco's fall debuts, and, after recently ranking 17 fall products from Target, we've hit most shopping demographics out there. While some Target snacks were hit or miss, the best Target snack of fall 2025 is worth grabbing two of.

We ranked Target's fall products based on overall taste, apparent fall flavors, and whether we'd go back for seconds. According to our ranking, the stuffing-flavored wavy potato chips from Target's Good & Gather brand take the cake in every judging criterion. Right out of the bag, these chips had a thick, hearty wavy shape that was shatteringly crunchy with just the right oiliness to melt in your mouth. Those oils also helped coat our mouths in a symphony of fall flavors.

We were first hit with an aromatic burst of tangy, savory onions, followed by a panoply of aromatics, including garlic, sage, and thyme. The earthiness of the potato complemented the aromatics and herbs beautifully, and we could even get a subtle hint of chicken stock to really bring the stuffing flavor full circle. If stuffing is your favorite Thanksgiving side, or even if you're looking for a complex and interesting potato chip, you should grab a bag of these fall-flavored chips before it's too late.