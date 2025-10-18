Target's Fall 2025 Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

Fall is the most wonderful time of the year, at least in my opinion. It only takes one day to dip below 70 degrees Fahrenheit for me to start getting into the fall mindset. I love the colors and the smells, but most of all, I love the flavors that this time of year brings to the forefront — cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin, and apple. This is the time of year I treat myself a little more than usual. And with store shelves stocked to the brim, it's easier than ever to take in a few extra treats.

For this piece, I was more than happy to peruse the aisles of my local Target to see what Favorite Day and Good & Gather nuts, snacks, or treats were offered up for the season. Stocking my cart with as many sweet and savory products as I could find, I ran home to give each of them a taste. The items are ranked based on overall taste, fall flavorings, and whether or not I would go back for more.