11 Best Target 2025 Fall Products You Have To Try Before It's Too Late
In my opinion, Target is the best one-stop shop. You can buy all your non-perishable items, like dish soap and a new cookie sheet, then finish up your trip with groceries. Even if your usual grocery list is pretty basic, don't forget to get yourself a little something extra. Thankfully, Target has plenty of opportunities to add some fun and unique seasonal items to your cart.
In the fall, Target starts to sell its limited-edition seasonal products, including the pumpkin, apple, and cinnamon flavors you'd expect to find this time of year. A lot of them look promising, but which products do you really need to try before they're replaced by candy canes and gingerbread men? I took a trip to my local Target and went on the hunt for any fall-themed products with the express purpose of finding the ones you can't miss out on. Fall only lasts so long, and so do these products, so you'd better get the good ones before it's too late!
Stuffing-flavored wavy potato chips
Around November first, everyone will be asking each other the same, classic question: What's your favorite Thanksgiving food? And without fail, when asked, I will respond with, "stuffing." There's just nothing like it, and while every household prepares it differently, it's always a focal point of my household. So naturally, I was delighted to find these stuffing-flavored wavy potato chips at Target.
These chips were surprisingly light and airy, with a flaky texture that shatters the minute you take a bite. It took me a minute to pick out one particular flavor in the mélange of Thanksgiving-typical herbs, but then I got it: onion. In fact, they pretty much taste like sour cream and onion potato chips with a little extra decoration in the form of sage, thyme, and garlic. Honestly, these would be great for piling leftover stuffing on top and snacking when you're too lazy to cook post-holiday.
Apple cinnamon pecan trail mix
In many ways, trail mix is the perfect snack. As long as it involves some kind of nut in some kind of way, well, anything goes, which means that there's basically a trail mix for everyone out there. And if you're a fall person — if you're not, I'm not sure why you're here, but happy to have you! — Target has some trail mixes you might be especially interested in.
I tried the pecans first, and they are definitely apple-flavored, but in a somewhat odd and artificial way, even though the ingredient list confirms natural flavors. The cinnamon yogurt-flavored pretzel balls were more successful. I love dried fruit, so the chewy apple pieces and tart cranberries were a highlight for me. Combined, it's a really pleasant and very cinnamon-apple-y trail mix that would be pleasant enough to keep in your desk at the office for afternoon slump snacking.
Pumpkin spice danish
Danishes can be in the upper echelon of fancy, luxurious, perfect pastries. They can also be the most generic, soulless, sad little consolation prize for surviving the Monday morning meeting. I have high standards for baked goods, so I wanted to see how this Danish would stack up.
This pastry has a soft, springy, and sweet dough with a twist of pumpkin pie-like filling. I thought it had a nice texture and even nicer flavor, even though it was not a buttery, flaky Danish that you'd get from an artisan bakery. The dough is more like a hamburger bun than a true Danish pastry, and I needed much more of that pumpkin filling, but I'm nitpicking here; for a grocery-store pastry, it's solid. I shared this one with a couple of friends, and we all agreed that it's much better warmed up a bit in the oven or air fryer. If you're intrigued by a Danish plus pumpkin flavor, go for it. Warmed up with a pumpkin spice latte on a chilly morning? Idyllic.
Halloween tortilla chips
Many of the Target products I tried were more generally "fall" flavored rather than specifically holiday-oriented. These Halloween tortilla chips are the latter. I love a good holiday-themed product, and Halloween has full custody of the colors orange and black, so these are very fitting. Besides, all parties involve dips of some sort, and there's nothing better for scooping up a dip than tortilla chips.
These are extremely basic tortilla chips, not much different than any others you'd find at a party, besides the color scheme. They are neither thick nor thin, and neither bland nor flavorful. They're just salty enough to keep you reaching back into the bag again and again. Since we're buying these for the gimmick rather than the taste, they really just need to be as good as any other tortilla chip. And they absolutely are, so go for it, and have a more festive Halloween.
Pumpkin chai granola
I very much enjoy a quality granola. But I also really just love a fun, flavored granola, especially on yogurt and fruit parfaits, that fits the season. And you know what else I love? Chai. So it was a no-brainer to try this pumpkin chai granola.
Each cluster has a great texture, not too hard but crisp enough not to dissolve into mush when added to milk. It tastes nicely pumpkiny, and in an authentic, almost rustic way; think more pumpkin puree than pumpkin pie. The fall spices definitely reminded me more of chai than, say, pumpkin spice, even with the addition of that pumpkin flavor. So overall, the chai-spiced pumpkin pairs gorgeously with the golden oats, creating something more than the sum of its parts. I could munch on this right out of the bag as a snack, and that's high praise from me when it comes to granola.
Pumpkin spice frosted sugar cookies
Do you know what a Lofthouse cookie is? I have a feeling you do, even if you think you don't, because they're pretty front and center at every grocery store I've ever been to. They're those eight perfectly circular, pale, cakey sugar cookies with a colorful frosting seal, and typically, sprinkles. Walmart has them, Aldi has them, Target has them, and they sometimes show up in flavorful offshoots of the basic vanilla classic. These pumpkin spice frosted sugar cookies are one of those variations.
In a fun turn of events, these were really good. They're really good for what they are, at least. The cookie base still tastes like it's got a lot of unpronounceable chemicals and preservatives in it, but it's soft and fluffy, too, with an impressive amount of pumpkin spice flavor. The frosting is basic white sugar-y, but has bits of graham cracker crumbs on top, which is a nice touch. I'd recommend these if you love both Lofthouse cookies and pumpkin spice, because Target managed to marry the two pretty darn well.
Apple fritter breakfast bread
I love bread. No, seriously, I really, really love bread. When someone asks me what my favorite food is, I say with genuine certainty, "good bread and good butter." That's really all I need to be happy, when it comes down to it. So I'm open to trying pretty much any kind of bread, and that includes this apple fritter breakfast bread from Target.
Soft and a little sweet, this bread has light swirls of cinnamon and a gentle apple flavor, plus a few bits of real fruit sprinkled throughout. Everything works perfectly together for a truly delightful breakfast bread, lovely both toasted and untoasted with a pat of butter. When toasted, the apple flavor intensifies slightly, too. It would be perfect for a quick French toast, but I also think it would be a creative bread for peanut butter sandwiches or even a savory apple grilled cheese. If you love a sweet bread that's not a dessert, this one is perfect.
Original apple cider
There's so much you can do with apple cider. You can use it for mulled apple cider, replete with warm spices and even more warming alcohol. You can smoke pulled pork with apple cider to impart extra flavor. You can bake the beverage into a company-worthy Bundt cake. But in my opinion, the best thing you can do with it is drink it right from the fridge.
The best apple cider I've ever had was from a local garden center in a small town, and while Target's version isn't at the same level, it comes close enough for comfort. The cider has a nice flavor, isn't too sweet, and has the exact bite I was looking for. Drinking a perfect cider should taste like biting into an apple, juicy and bracing. This cider has a mildly refreshing flavor profile, and you can choose it with confidence.
Pecan pie cold brew coffee
No matter the season, one of my go-to coffee orders is a cold brew. There's nothing like that stark, smooth, condensed flavor of a perfectly brewed black cold brew. But to be completely honest, I don't order coffee very often, because I make it at home to save a bit of money. Making cold brew at home isn't as difficult as one might think, but if you want the convenience of a coffee shop with the cost efficiency of home, Target's ready-to-drink cold brew coffee is the way to go.
I wasn't expecting much flavor, since I'm used to products over-promising and under-delivering. But wow, did this coffee taste like pecans. Not exactly pecan pie; it's black and unsweetened, so how exactly would that have worked, anyway? But pecans, the nuts themselves? Oh, absolutely. This cold brew is incredibly nutty, to the point where I almost felt cognitive dissonance that I wasn't chewing an actual pecan. You probably already know what I'm going to say: If you like pecans, you'll love this.
Buffalo-style white bean hummus
When you think of hummus, you probably think of chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans). Other options include white beans, which can lend hummus an extra-smooth texture and milder foundational flavor, the better to emphasize any additional flavors. That means it's perfect for bold choices like a Buffalo-style hummus, which I was intrigued by. Buffalo is also a common flavor profile for a quintessential fall activity: football. Buffalo wings, Buffalo sauce, it's all almost intrinsic to the big-game-watching experience. So how would that flavor work in hummus?
I used the aforementioned Halloween tortilla chips to scoop up this dip, which worked out really well, especially since the hummus is a pale orange color — definitely festive. The first flavor I tasted was tangy Buffalo sauce, pretty much on the nose. It was bright and zesty. Then a touch of cayenne kicked in, and I loved it. Finally, the lingering flavor was super tangy and a bit sour. Overall impression? I immediately reached for another tortilla chip and loaded it up, and would have kept going had I not had to try a ton of other fall products. I'd highly recommend this hummus if you love Buffalo sauce, because it nails the flavor profile perfectly.
Brown butter sage popcorn
I happen to adore pretty much anything with brown butter, from the best possible banana bread to a savory pasta sauce. All in all, this brown butter and sage popcorn had the best possible chance of success with me. How did it live up to the expectations? Beautifully.
This is, sneakily, potentially the greatest snack of all time. Fluffy and pre-popped for convenience, the corn had a very nice texture. I felt like I was eating handfuls of small cumulus clouds. But the star of the show here is the flavor profile; any good popcorn should be buttery, but brown buttery? What a brilliant idea. It's nutty and complex, almost rich and indulgent, while still true to exactly what you want from a popcorn. Not at all greasy or artificial-tasting, the butteriness just keeps you wanting to go back for more. And the pièce de résistance is that light touch of sage, aka the perfect fall herb. I absolutely loved this popcorn, needless to continue saying. I could eat the whole bag in one sitting. Buy it as soon as possible since it's a limited-edition product, and maybe buy a few bags, actually — unless I buy them all first.
Methodology
I searched through the aisles of my local Target to find as many fall-themed products as I could. Each store is stocked differently, but the products I found seemed to be pretty common across multiple stores. As is often the case when the holidays roll around, many seasonal products are geared toward sweets and desserts: pumpkin sugar cookies, apple cider donuts, and maple ice cream. But I tried to make sure to find the savory products for those who have less of a sweet tooth.
I judged each individual product on its taste, texture, freshness, and how well it delivered on what it promised. Then I asked myself if that product, all things considered, was something I would recommend to a friend who could only go on one single trip to Target all autumn. So, all of that to say, if I were making a grocery list for this friend, these are the products that would be on it.