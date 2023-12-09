Hot Turkey With Gravy Sandwich With Simple Cranberry Mostarda Recipe

Roast turkey, the centerpiece of many holiday feasts, is not only a delight to savor during the celebration itself, but also a source of culinary creativity in the days that follow. It's an American rite of passage to eat leftover turkey for several days after a big Thanksgiving or Christmas meal, and there are plenty of recipes out there for transforming the roasted bird into something totally new. From hearty turkey pot pies and comforting soups to savory casseroles and refreshing salads, the possibilities are endless. Each iteration offers a delightful way to reimagine your holiday leftovers, ensuring that no part of the feast goes to waste.

Aside from all these inventive dishes, there's a special place for the classic turkey sandwich — a quintessential leftover turkey treat. This hot turkey gravy sandwich recipe by Taylor Murray elevates the traditional turkey sandwich into something more gourmet while remaining wonderfully simple. By incorporating a tangy cranberry mustard sauce and a rich gravy, this recipe is the perfect example of how leftovers can be used in a way that's both easy and unexpectedly delightful.