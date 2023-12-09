Recipes Dish Type Sandwich and Wrap Recipes

Hot Turkey With Gravy Sandwich With Simple Cranberry Mostarda Recipe

Stacked turkey gravy sandwich Taylor Murray/Tasting Table
By Taylor Murray/

Roast turkey, the centerpiece of many holiday feasts, is not only a delight to savor during the celebration itself, but also a source of culinary creativity in the days that follow. It's an American rite of passage to eat leftover turkey for several days after a big Thanksgiving or Christmas meal, and there are plenty of recipes out there for transforming the roasted bird into something totally new. From hearty turkey pot pies and comforting soups to savory casseroles and refreshing salads, the possibilities are endless. Each iteration offers a delightful way to reimagine your holiday leftovers, ensuring that no part of the feast goes to waste. 

Aside from all these inventive dishes, there's a special place for the classic turkey sandwich — a quintessential leftover turkey treat. This hot turkey gravy sandwich recipe by Taylor Murray elevates the traditional turkey sandwich into something more gourmet while remaining wonderfully simple. By incorporating a tangy cranberry mustard sauce and a rich gravy, this recipe is the perfect example of how leftovers can be used in a way that's both easy and unexpectedly delightful.

Gather the ingredients for this hot turkey gravy sandwich

Hot turkey gravy sandwich ingredients Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Whether you are using leftover roasted turkey or cooking some from scratch, you'll need a few ounces, sliced and reheated, to start this recipe. You'll also need some warm turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Two slices of sourdough sandwich bread will anchor this sandwich, as well as a combination of mayonnaise and grainy deli mustard.

Step 1: Toast the bread

Two slices of toasted bread Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Toast bread.

Step 2: Spread on some mayo

Spreading mayo on sliced bread Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Spread mayo evenly onto both slices of bread.

Step 3: Make the cranberry mostarda

Bowl of cranberry mostarda on wood surface Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Combine cranberry sauce and mustard in a small bowl.

Step 4: Spread on the mostarda

Spreading cranberry mostarda on bread Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Spread cranberry mustard sauce onto one slice of bread.

Step 5: Add the turkey

Turkey placed on sandwich bread Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Top cranberry sauce with hot turkey.

Step 6: Add the gravy

Pouring gravy on turkey sandwich Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Pour warm gravy over the turkey.

Step 7: Close the sandwich

Finished turkey gravy sandwich Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Top with the remaining slice of bread.

Step 8: Cut in half, and enjoy

Turkey gravy sandwich cut Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Slice sandwich in half before serving.

What's the best way to reheat leftover turkey for this hot turkey with gravy sandwich with cranberry mostarda?

Stacked turkey and gravy sandwich Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

While you can eat this sandwich with cold, refrigerated turkey, it's best to heat it just before assembling the sandwich to maintain its juiciness and warmth — be sure you know the best way to reheat leftover turkey. To reheat leftover turkey without drying it out, you can use the oven, microwave, or stovetop. For the oven method, preheat to 325 F, place the turkey in a baking dish, add a splash of broth or water, cover with foil, and heat until it reaches 165 F, about 20-30 minutes. 

The microwave method involves placing the turkey in a microwave-safe dish with some broth or water, covering it, and heating it in 1-2 minute intervals on a medium setting, stirring occasionally. For stovetop reheating, slice the turkey, add it to a skillet with a bit of broth or gravy, cover, and heat over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Can I use a different type of mustard in this hot turkey with gravy sandwich with cranberry mostarda?

Bowl of grainy mustard Taylor Murray/Tasting Table

Yes, you can definitely use different types of mustard in this turkey sandwich; each variety will impart a unique flavor profile to the dish. The original recipe calls for grainy mustard, known for its slightly coarse texture and a balance of tangy and spicy flavors. When substituting mustards, keep in mind the overall balance of the sandwich. The mustard's intensity, tanginess, and additional flavors (like sweetness or spiciness) should harmonize with the other ingredients, especially the cranberry sauce and turkey. Experimenting with different types of mustard can lead to delightful new variations of this classic sandwich.

A classic Dijon would be a great swap, as would a simple yellow deli mustard. If you enjoy an extra hint of sweetness, honey mustard is an excellent choice. Finally, a spicy brown would add an expected twist to this simple sandwich.

Hot Turkey With Gravy Sandwich With Simple Cranberry Mostarda Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
With gravy and a cranberry mustard spread, this recipe elevates the traditional turkey sandwich into a gourmet yet wonderfully simple meal.
Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
0
minutes
Servings
1
serving
Hot turkey and gravy sandwich
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 slices sourdough bread
  • 1 ½ tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon cranberry sauce
  • 1 tablespoon grainy mustard
  • 5 ounces roast turkey, thickly sliced and reheated
  • ¼ cup turkey gravy, reheated
Directions
  1. Toast bread.
  2. Spread mayo evenly onto both slices of bread.
  3. Combine cranberry sauce and mustard in a small bowl.
  4. Spread cranberry mustard sauce onto one slice of bread.
  5. Top cranberry sauce with hot turkey.
  6. Pour warm gravy over the turkey.
  7. Top with the remaining slice of bread.
  8. Slice sandwich in half before serving.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 1,241
Total Fat 35.7 g
Saturated Fat 7.4 g
Trans Fat 0.2 g
Cholesterol 164.1 mg
Total Carbohydrates 155.3 g
Dietary Fiber 7.2 g
Total Sugars 18.6 g
Sodium 2,459.9 mg
Protein 72.8 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended