Hot Turkey With Gravy Sandwich With Simple Cranberry Mostarda Recipe
Roast turkey, the centerpiece of many holiday feasts, is not only a delight to savor during the celebration itself, but also a source of culinary creativity in the days that follow. It's an American rite of passage to eat leftover turkey for several days after a big Thanksgiving or Christmas meal, and there are plenty of recipes out there for transforming the roasted bird into something totally new. From hearty turkey pot pies and comforting soups to savory casseroles and refreshing salads, the possibilities are endless. Each iteration offers a delightful way to reimagine your holiday leftovers, ensuring that no part of the feast goes to waste.
Aside from all these inventive dishes, there's a special place for the classic turkey sandwich — a quintessential leftover turkey treat. This hot turkey gravy sandwich recipe by Taylor Murray elevates the traditional turkey sandwich into something more gourmet while remaining wonderfully simple. By incorporating a tangy cranberry mustard sauce and a rich gravy, this recipe is the perfect example of how leftovers can be used in a way that's both easy and unexpectedly delightful.
Gather the ingredients for this hot turkey gravy sandwich
Whether you are using leftover roasted turkey or cooking some from scratch, you'll need a few ounces, sliced and reheated, to start this recipe. You'll also need some warm turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Two slices of sourdough sandwich bread will anchor this sandwich, as well as a combination of mayonnaise and grainy deli mustard.
Step 1: Toast the bread
Toast bread.
Step 2: Spread on some mayo
Spread mayo evenly onto both slices of bread.
Step 3: Make the cranberry mostarda
Combine cranberry sauce and mustard in a small bowl.
Step 4: Spread on the mostarda
Spread cranberry mustard sauce onto one slice of bread.
Step 5: Add the turkey
Top cranberry sauce with hot turkey.
Step 6: Add the gravy
Pour warm gravy over the turkey.
Step 7: Close the sandwich
Top with the remaining slice of bread.
Step 8: Cut in half, and enjoy
Slice sandwich in half before serving.
What's the best way to reheat leftover turkey for this hot turkey with gravy sandwich with cranberry mostarda?
While you can eat this sandwich with cold, refrigerated turkey, it's best to heat it just before assembling the sandwich to maintain its juiciness and warmth — be sure you know the best way to reheat leftover turkey. To reheat leftover turkey without drying it out, you can use the oven, microwave, or stovetop. For the oven method, preheat to 325 F, place the turkey in a baking dish, add a splash of broth or water, cover with foil, and heat until it reaches 165 F, about 20-30 minutes.
The microwave method involves placing the turkey in a microwave-safe dish with some broth or water, covering it, and heating it in 1-2 minute intervals on a medium setting, stirring occasionally. For stovetop reheating, slice the turkey, add it to a skillet with a bit of broth or gravy, cover, and heat over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally.
Can I use a different type of mustard in this hot turkey with gravy sandwich with cranberry mostarda?
Yes, you can definitely use different types of mustard in this turkey sandwich; each variety will impart a unique flavor profile to the dish. The original recipe calls for grainy mustard, known for its slightly coarse texture and a balance of tangy and spicy flavors. When substituting mustards, keep in mind the overall balance of the sandwich. The mustard's intensity, tanginess, and additional flavors (like sweetness or spiciness) should harmonize with the other ingredients, especially the cranberry sauce and turkey. Experimenting with different types of mustard can lead to delightful new variations of this classic sandwich.
A classic Dijon would be a great swap, as would a simple yellow deli mustard. If you enjoy an extra hint of sweetness, honey mustard is an excellent choice. Finally, a spicy brown would add an expected twist to this simple sandwich.
- 2 slices sourdough bread
- 1 ½ tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon cranberry sauce
- 1 tablespoon grainy mustard
- 5 ounces roast turkey, thickly sliced and reheated
- ¼ cup turkey gravy, reheated
|Calories per Serving
|1,241
|Total Fat
|35.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|164.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|155.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.2 g
|Total Sugars
|18.6 g
|Sodium
|2,459.9 mg
|Protein
|72.8 g