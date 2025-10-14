31 Soup Recipes Perfect For Fall

Fall marks the changing of leaves, the return of woolly sweaters, and an influx of all things pumpkin-flavored, but it's also the perfect time to lean into the coziness of homemade soup. As the days start to get chillier, tucking into a warming bowlful of brothy goodness becomes all the more appealing. And, if one thing's for sure, it's that soup provides endless versatility, with so many delicious ways to enjoy it. Frankly, we'd be down for slurping up soup on the daily at this time of year.

Depending on your mood, you could whip up something thick and creamy, light and brothy, or packed with tangy tomato flavor. You can amp up the savory flavor with chicken, sausage, or ground beef, or keep things veggie-based, with lentils, chickpeas, and other legumes serving as nutritious, meat-free protein boosters. Tossing in some hearty grains or potatoes is also a fantastic way to turn a soup into a well-rounded, complete meal. What's more, we love how easy it is to make in a big batch and enjoy throughout the week, or even freeze for later. So, if you're as excited for soup season as we are, you're in the right place. Here are 31 scrumptious soup ideas that bring the comforting vibes in their own unique way.