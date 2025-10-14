31 Soup Recipes Perfect For Fall
Fall marks the changing of leaves, the return of woolly sweaters, and an influx of all things pumpkin-flavored, but it's also the perfect time to lean into the coziness of homemade soup. As the days start to get chillier, tucking into a warming bowlful of brothy goodness becomes all the more appealing. And, if one thing's for sure, it's that soup provides endless versatility, with so many delicious ways to enjoy it. Frankly, we'd be down for slurping up soup on the daily at this time of year.
Depending on your mood, you could whip up something thick and creamy, light and brothy, or packed with tangy tomato flavor. You can amp up the savory flavor with chicken, sausage, or ground beef, or keep things veggie-based, with lentils, chickpeas, and other legumes serving as nutritious, meat-free protein boosters. Tossing in some hearty grains or potatoes is also a fantastic way to turn a soup into a well-rounded, complete meal. What's more, we love how easy it is to make in a big batch and enjoy throughout the week, or even freeze for later. So, if you're as excited for soup season as we are, you're in the right place. Here are 31 scrumptious soup ideas that bring the comforting vibes in their own unique way.
Hearty Minestrone Soup
This satisfyingly chunky minestrone soup is loaded with wholesome ingredients, featuring an array of tender veggies and a garlicky tomato-based broth. White beans serve as a mild and nutty source of protein, while pasta and potatoes make the soup feel all the more hearty. And what makes this dish shine is the addition of pesto, which brings a serious hit of herbaceous flavor. Finished with wilted spinach for a pop of green goodness, it's perfect for topping with fresh basil and crunchy croutons.
Triple Spinach Soup
A delicious way to get your greens, this soup incorporates spinach at three different stages. This not only makes it a rather fetching shade of green, but also means this soup packs a serious dose of nutrients, such as vitamins C and K, and minerals like iron and calcium. First up, there's the blended soup base, which is infused with leeks, garlic, and, of course, plenty of spinach. Once blitzed up until smooth, the soup is finished with extra wilted spinach and a dollop of herby spinach-walnut pesto.
Rustic Italian Wedding Soup
This delightfully rustic soup comprises various textural elements and certainly isn't short on savory flavor. The lemon and rosemary-infused broth gets a dose of salty richness from the addition of parmesan rind, and acini de pepe pasta adds a moreish chewy bite. Then there's the homemade pork and beef meatballs, which pack even more herby, cheesy, and zesty flavor, thanks to the inclusion of ingredients like sage, grated parmesan, and lemon.
Classic Broccoli Cheddar Soup
This creamy, cheesy soup feels like a hug in a bowl, striking the perfect balance between indulgence and nutrition. As well as the classic duo of broccoli and cheddar, this dish features onion, carrot, and potato, and milk adds richness to the broth without making it feel overly heavy. We love serving this one alongside a crusty garlic baguette, which is perfect for mopping up every last bit of that flavorful broth.
Creamy Potato Leek Soup
Leek and potato has long been a favorite in the soup realm, and for good reason. The leeks build a delicate, aromatic flavor profile, while the potatoes thicken everything up with their natural starchiness. The resulting soup is deeply savory, chunky, and oh-so satisfying. This version is made wonderfully creamy with the addition of coconut milk, and topping each bowlful with sour cream, shredded cheddar, and chopped scallions continues the comforting theme.
Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
It's not hard to love chicken noodle soup. Known for its nourishing nature, this cozy concoction is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. In this recipe, we keep things convenient by opting for diced rotisserie chicken. And, alongside the usual chicken broth, we also use bone broth, which adds even more savory depth and an extra dose of nutrients. Then we have the egg noodles, which bring their signature chewy texture, and turn the soup into something filling enough to enjoy as a standalone meal.
Warming Hungarian Mushroom Soup
Mushrooms go hand in hand with a creamy broth, delivering heaps of earthy, umami-rich goodness without the need for meat. This Hungarian-style soup sees white and cremini mushrooms sauteed with onion before they're simmered with the other ingredients. It's a recipe that hits all the right flavor notes, with soy sauce providing saltiness, paprika bringing a hint of warmth, and the brightness of the lemon juice and fresh herbs cutting through the richness of the sour cream beautifully.
Roasted Tomato Soup
Incorporating roasted veggies is a great way to pack your soup with natural caramelized sweetness, and tomatoes are the perfect candidate. To craft this creamy, tangy soup, we first oven-bake juicy baby plum tomatoes with onions and whole garlic cloves until everything is delightfully tender and charred. Then the roasted veggies can be blitzed up with broth, cream, and fresh basil, which gives the soup a silky-smooth texture and welcome dose of herbaceous flavor.
Chicken And Tortellini Vegetable Soup
This hearty soup really has it all. There's a medley of tender veggies, protein-rich shredded chicken, and cheesy tortellini, all enhanced with a tangy, garlicky broth. A splash of white wine gives this soup an amazing complexity, and heavy cream makes everything that bit more indulgent. Another key add-in is the parmesan rind, which sits in the soup as it simmers away, infusing the broth with heaps of salty richness. And, those vibrant kale leaves add a gorgeous pop of green.
Easy Zuppa Toscana
Zuppa Toscana is an Italian classic that was made famous by the Olive Garden chain, but we'd argue that this homemade version is even better. It's oozing with bold flavors, thanks to ingredients like Italian sausage, fresh rosemary, and white wine. Despite boasting an irresistibly creamy broth, it still feels like a healthy option, too, with kale, shallots, and potatoes serving up plenty of nutrients. This soup will taste fantastic garnished with a sprinkling of parmesan and some fiery red pepper flakes.
Fall Vegetable Soup
Earthy-sweet carrots and butternut squash give this soup its vibrant orange hue, and they fit in seamlessly alongside the aromatic leek and onion. In this veg-loaded recipe, potatoes enhance the broth too, making everything thicker, creamier, and more filling. Once the veggies have simmered to tender perfection in the broth, everything is blitzed up until completely smooth to create a luxurious consistency and allow those savory flavors to meld. Don't forget to top each bowlful off with a sprinkling of cracked black pepper.
Thai-Style Butternut Squash Soup
In the mood for something spicy? Why not infuse your soup with some Thai-inspired flavor? Here, the natural sweetness of butternut squash makes a fitting accompaniment to the fragrant lemongrass, chili, ginger, and garlic. Coconut milk forms the base of the broth, which also features lime juice, cilantro, and soy sauce, to create the perfect balance of creaminess, saltiness, and brightness. Blitzed until smooth, this soup is lovely and thick, and ideal for serving alongside other Thai-style side dishes like crab cakes or spring rolls.
Creamy Taco Soup
Switch things up on your next taco night by whipping up this spicy soup instead. Here, you'll find all of the classic taco filling ingredients — think ground beef, spices, black beans, and corn. But, rather than piling them atop tortillas, you'll simmer them in a rich, tomatoey broth. There's plenty of room to customize this flavor-packed soup with Mexican-inspired toppings, too, such as fresh cilantro, shredded cheese, or sliced jalapeños. And, some crunchy tortilla chips on the side wouldn't go amiss, either.
Cauliflower Potato Soup
Smooth, creamy, and comforting, this cauliflower potato soup comes together with just a handful of simple ingredients. Roasting the veggies brings out they're natural sweetness before they're blitzed up, and if richness is your goal, there's the option to add a splash of heavy cream into the mix too. While there's no meat in the soup itself, we recommend topping it off with some salty, crispy bacon bits and fresh chopped chives, which contrast the subtly sweet and nutty profile of the soup brilliantly.
Hearty Dill Pickle Soup
Dill pickles are the soup ingredient you never knew you needed. Their distinct briny tang makes a surprisingly delicious addition to a savory broth, being especially great at cutting through the richness of other creamy add-ins. Here, the diced pickles and a generous splash of their juice are combined with onion, carrots, and potatoes. Everything is partially blended into the broth, which is then thickened up with a generous dollop of sour cream.
Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie Soup
This chicken and veggie-packed soup is a lighter, brothier take on a traditional chicken pot pie, but it doesn't sacrifice on satisfaction. It's got all the components of the hearty classic, with the chicken and vegetable mixture packing plenty of herbaceous flavor. We even make use of canned cream of chicken soup to achieve that signature creaminess. And let's not forget the pastry, which is incorporated in the form of a simple puff pastry sheet, that's baked until golden, sliced into rectangles, and served atop each bowlful.
Cabbage Roll Soup
Tender cabbage and savory ground beef are a beloved duo, and the classic, sauce-covered rolls aren't the only way to enjoy this tasty pairing. These ingredients also work brilliantly in the form of a soup. This recipe offers a medley of moreish flavors and textures and a fuss-free prep method. Just saute diced onion and brown the beef, then throw in all of the remaining ingredients, which include diced tomatoes, carrots, beef broth, rice, and Worcestershire sauce. Now, you can simply leave everything to simmer until the rice is tender.
Classic Potato Leek Soup
This leek and potato soup is a veggie-forward dish. It has a fresh yet warming feel that holds off on the usual creamy add-ins, giving it a lighter consistency and allowing the flavors of the vegetables to really shine. First up, you'll soften the leeks by sauteing them in a little oil, then give them an aromatic upgrade by adding some garlic and thyme. With the potatoes and broth added, the soup can then be simmered and blended until irresistibly smooth.
Carrot Ginger Soup
It doesn't get much more warming than a bowlful of carrot and ginger soup. These two ingredients taste incredible together, with the slight spiciness of the ginger complementing the natural sweetness of the carrots beautifully. The carrots and onions are roasted, with that caramelized finish making them even more flavorful. Then they're simply blended up with the broth, minced fresh ginger, and other ingredients. The result is a soup with an undeniably sophisticated vibe, and that gorgeous color feels incredibly fall-appropriate.
Chickpea Orzo Soup
Orzo is a totally underrated soup add-in. It's perfect for adding sustenance and bringing a pleasing chewy bite to every bowlful, as it does in this chickpea and veggie-packed recipe. The soup begins with the trusty trio of onion, carrot, and celery, with garlic and herbs coming next. With the base ingredients softened and fragrant, in go vegetable broth, chickpeas, and that all-important orzo. And, to build some extra umami depth, we stir in a spoonful of white miso at the end, along with a refreshing squeeze of lemon and a handful of baby kale.
Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup
If you have a slow cooker and 10 minutes to spare in the morning, there'll be a wholesome meal waiting for you at the end of the day. To prep this split pea soup, just chop up onion, celery, carrot, garlic, and potatoes, and add these to your slow cooker. To the veggie medley, you'll add the rest of the ingredients. Then simply leave everything to cook on low for around eight hours, before adding the final touches — fresh lemon juice and chopped parsley.
Creamy Vegan Roasted Acorn Squash Soup
Acorn squash is another prominent feature in fall-inspired cooking, and it works fantastically blended into a creamy soup. First, the halved squash is roasted with the skin on, then the tender flesh is scooped out and added to the soup pot with the other veggies. The recipe also features chopped apple and a pinch of nutmeg, which amp up the fall vibes. Sage leaves and thyme impart earthy, peppery notes that enhance the sweetness of the roasted squash.
Turkey Vegetable Soup
To transform leftover turkey into something equal parts nourishing and cozy, try whipping up this delicious veggie, orzo, and turkey soup. Step one is sauteing the vegetable and garlic base, then you can add the shredded meat, alongside everything else. Peas and baby spinach add a burst of contrasting color, and the pre-cooked orzo is stirred in at the end, making the final dish wonderfully satisfying.
Vegetable Beef Barley Soup
With succulent chunks of meat and hearty grains, this beef and barley soup definitely delivers on the comfort factor. It features an array of classic soup add-ins, such as onion, carrot, garlic, and rosemary. And, beef broth is the liquid of choice here, which packs plenty of umami-richness. As everything simmers away, the pearl barley softens and swells, adding nutty flavor and a little bite to every spoonful.
Portuguese Kale Soup
This Portuguese-inspired soup is conveniently quick to prep and loaded with rich flavors. The standout add-in here has to be the Spanish chorizo, which elevates the soup no end with its spicy, smoky taste. There's a good dose of garlic, too, plus hearty potatoes and earthy-sweet kale, which all get simmered in a savory chicken broth. These ingredients come together to create a fulfilling, healthy soup with a truly mouth-watering depth to it.
Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
The Instant Pot is the ultimate tool for making a speedy soup. It takes less than 20 minutes to craft this Mexican-inspired delight, and there's minimal cleanup, too. Just add chicken breasts, fire-roasted tomatoes, chicken broth, and salsa to the pot, along with some earthy black beans and warming spices. Once the pressure cooking time is up, you can remove and shred the chicken before stirring it back into the tangy, spicy broth, and topping each bowl with sour cream and tortilla strips.
Spicy Sweet Potato Soup
This sweet and spicy soup is bursting with fall-inspired flavors. As well as the tender, caramelized roasted sweet potatoes, we also add chopped carrots and apples to the broth. The addition of curry powder, chili powder, and cumin makes this soup wonderfully warming. There's also the option to add a splash of red wine, which brings a hit of fruity acidity and balances the richness of the coconut creamer. Blending everything up yields a thick, luscious consistency, making it perfect for garnishing with a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning.
Instant Pot Celery Soup
While celery is a popular soup add-in, we don't often see it chosen as the star ingredient. However, a celery-forward approach is a must-try. This humble veggie offers a fresh, slightly grassy taste, and in this soup, it complements the aromatic flavors of the onion and garlic beautifully. It might not be the most filling of veggies, but that's where potatoes come in, bringing sustenance to the soup and thickening up the broth nicely. There's a good dose of herbaceous flavor in there, too, thanks to parsley, sage, and thyme.
Stuffed Pepper Soup
Stuffed peppers are great, but we'd argue they're even better when adapted into a wholesome soup. This is an amazing way to make the beloved dish even more comforting, and you can absolutely still go all out with the toppings. Rather than being halved and stuffed, the bell peppers are diced and sauteed, and the soup also features the classic fillings. Toppings-wise, we recommend going for a balanced medley of spicy pico de gallo, rich shredded cheese, zesty cilantro, and crunchy crushed tortilla chips.
Hearty Red Pepper Soup
This smooth, vibrant soup has an impressive selection of veggies packed in. Red peppers are the core ingredient here, but there's also the mild sweetness of zucchini, savory richness of onions and garlic, and bold tang of sun-dried tomatoes. Enhanced with smoky spices and creamy coconut milk, this cozy soup will look and taste extra special topped with fresh parsley and red pepper flakes. It's also amazing served with a hunk of crusty garlic bread.
Easy French Onion Soup
The sticky sweetness of caramelized onions is oh-so tasty, but you can transform them into something altogether more elegant with a splash of red wine and beef stock. This soup offers a mouth-watering balance of sweet and savory flavors, and it's not short on heartiness, either. Sitting atop each bowlful of the chunky onion broth is a gloriously melty, Gruyere cheese-topped slice of bread, taking the soup to new levels of indulgence.
