You Can't Miss Adding This To Your Thanksgiving Menu, According To Martha Stewart

It doesn't matter if you're hosting Thanksgiving for the first time or you've been doing it for decades — Martha Stewart has advice that can help you make this Turkey Day one to remember. One great rule for hosting a fantastic holiday bash comes from Stewart's first cookbook. Simply titled "Entertaining," the 1982 volume implores readers to serve a signature mixed drink perfectly tailored to the celebration.

Whether it's an enticing bowl of spiced punch or a round of miso cider spritz Thanksgiving cocktails, taking the time to mix a special beverage will delight your guests and get them into the spirit. Stewart's approach is a lot more thoughtful than serving a few wines and beers, but less stressful than mixing cocktails and mocktails to order. Preparing one or two unique drinks will make your party happy and allow you to spend time on other things, like cooking the perfect turkey or kicking back with your loved ones.

To easily follow Stewart's advice, mix your drink(s) in advance and serve in bowls or pitchers for guests to help themselves, or portion them into glasses and garnish them right before everyone arrives. Some classic cocktails you can batch-make for Thanksgiving include Old Fashioneds, mulled wine, and buttered rum. It's also considerate to provide a zero ABV option so everyone can get in on the celebration, and we have plenty of ideas for those, as well.