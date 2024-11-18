8 Cranberry Spirits To Liven Up Thanksgiving Dinner

We all know how the tart zing of cranberry lends an acidic bang to Thanksgiving dinner. Cranberry sauces and jams bring the turkey-centric meal together, adding a wink of sweetness, a punch of sour, and an eye-catching crimson hue to all of our beige-food-filled plates. While a collection of cranberry cocktails enjoy their time in the sun (especially during "Sex in the City" resurgences), my secret weapon for incorporating the dense berry into a night of imbibing relies on looking to the professionals.

Sure, I've whisked my share of cranberry simple syrups and even infused my own spirits, but every time I do, I regret not picking up a bottle of cranberry spirits made by distilleries. Unlike my attempt to cram cranberry flavor into a generic spirit or force juice or syrup into my custom cocktail, by planning and grabbing a bottle of cranberry spirits, I can save time and shake (or stir) up a cocktail with more intention behind the cranberry flavor.

To help me zero in on the best cranberry-flavored cocktail options I called on Ashlyn Hubenak, bar manager of Han Oak restaurant and spirit consultant who believes, "A good cranberry liqueur achieves harmony between acidity and sweetness. It should be zippy, yet approachable." On the other hand, they note that bad cranberry liqueurs can be overly sweet, to offset the tartness of the cranberry, ending up with a poor consistency and flavor. Below is my shortlist of cranberry-focussed spirits so you too can produce a cocktail more akin to a bar program than a kitchen sink creation.

