23 Pies To Serve This Thanksgiving That Aren't Just Pumpkin

There are plenty of Thanksgiving traditions, from turkey and stuffing to passive-aggressive arguments at the dinner table that remind you why you go the rest of the year without associating with some family members. Of course, there has to be pumpkin pie. If you've ever wondered just what the deal is with pumpkin pie, here's a fun fact: Thanksgiving dinners have probably featured this admittedly polarizing pie since the late 18th century. Sure, there's a lot to be said for tradition, but we're also here to say that it's perfectly fine to mix things up a bit.

That's especially true today when fall heralds the coming of pumpkin pie spiced everything. The burnout — especially by the time Thanksgiving rolls around — is absolutely real, so we're here to say that you don't need pumpkin pie at all.

Let's talk about some other delicious options that still capture some of those fall flavors, without falling back on the same old pumpkin. We fully believe that we have something here for everyone here, whether you're looking to bring an old-fashioned favorite back into the spotlight or a creative new take on flavors like cranberry, maple-pecan, or banoffee. Will your weird uncle or overbearing aunt be upset if you skip the pumpkin? Probably, but honestly, that's just kind of a bonus. You're welcome!