Make Pecan Pie Summer-Worthy With Our Creamy Recipe

There's no denying that pecan pie is one of the tastiest and most classic types of pie out there, but it's not necessarily the easiest thing to whip up. Moreover, when it comes to summer baking, no one wants to have their oven heating up the kitchen for long periods of time, which is where no-bake cream pies become particularly ideal. This maple pecan cream pie recipe, courtesy of developer Jessica Morone, captures those sweet, nutty flavors that make pecan pie so irresistible, all while transforming them into an ultra-rich, creamy take on a classic. The addition of cream cheese gives a welcome tang to cut through the sweet nuttiness of the pie and gives this the quality of a creamy and airy cheesecake.

Another lovely aspect of this pie recipe is that it's a light and pretty dessert that feels utterly summery. "I love that maple and pecan go so perfectly together, and this does have a really good maple flavor to balance with the pecans," Morone describes. "Usually maple and pecan are more fall flavors, but because this is a chilled pie, it takes those flavors perfectly into the warm weather as well." Perfect for a backyard BBQ, as a special holiday twist on a traditional pecan pie, or as a simple after-dinner dessert for the family, this cool and creamy pie is perfect for any occasion any time of the year.