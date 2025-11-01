Aldi's Must-Have Finds Hitting Shelves This November
If you wait all year for Aldi to announce what will be hitting the shelves for the holiday season, get ready. The store has just announced what it will be releasing in November 2025. On the list are Thanksgiving classics and exciting Winter holiday products — and, even if you aren't Aldi-obsessed and haven't visited the grocery chain during the holidays, you're in for a real treat. The store goes out of its way to source or create delicious sweet and savory food items that encompass everything that is magical and wonderful about the season.
From advent calendars to peppermint-flavored treats, you can count on the grocery chain to have something for every foodie on your gift list. Of course, you should also stock up on delightful Aldi holiday food items for yourself, too. In addition to old classics and fan favorites, Aldi has some new seasonal delights coming to stores come November, if past years are any indication, they will likely sell out quickly. In addition to a ranking of 17 Aldi Fall 2025 products, you now have a list of 14 Aldi finds that you have to check out this month.
Specially Selected Premium Scones
Aldi's mini scones are back starting November 5, 2025, and they're coming in two classic seasonal flavors: Gingerbread and Pumpkin. The Gingerbread Scones feature a crumbly cake rich in gingerbread spices, while the Pumpkin Scones are made from real pumpkin. Both flavors are covered in a sweet frosting and come in a package containing eight frozen scones for $4.99. The scones can be left to thaw and serve at room temperature, or baked in about five to 10 minutes if you like them warm.
Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
The Burman's hot sauce advent calendar is one of many Aldi advent calendars released each holiday season. It's inexpensive enough that you can pick up a few to have on hand for gifting. Each calendar includes 25 mini bottles of hot sauce in flavors like garlic herb, ghost pepper, mango, and Thai sweet chili, ranging in heat from mild to extreme. It hits the shelves on November 5, 2025 and is $14.99.
Winter Wonderland Wine Advent Calendar
Looking for the perfect gift for the wine-lover in your life? Aldi's Winter Wonderland wine advent calendar is returning November 5, and it features 24 wines in 187 ml bottles from all around the globe — including everything from an Italian chardonnay to a French red blend — for $59.99. Naturally, Aldi recommends that you pair it with its cheese and chocolate advent calendars, but it also lists pairing recommendations on the back of the calendar.
Winter Wonderland Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar
Another returning advent calendar fave, the Winter Wonderland Emporium Selection cheese advent calendar makes a great gift – to a loved one or yourself. For just $16.99, you'll get 24 samples of imported European cheeses, including gouda, flavored cheddar, and truffle cheese, and must be refrigerated. Pair it with the wine advent calendar, or just enjoy it on its own. It will be released on November 5, 2025.
Specially Selected Imported Italian Desserts
These Specially Selected imported Italian desserts are single servings of Tiramisu and Raspberry Mousse. Each is made from all-natural ingredients. Aldi's version may not be a classic Italian Tiramisu, as it is described as a "coffee flavored Italian dessert." The Raspberry Mousse is a smooth and creamy Italian raspberry dessert. They will both arrive in the refrigerated dessert section come November for $2.59 each.
Maple Nut Brioche Loaf
Aldi's brioche is among our favorite Aldi bread varieties, and the store releases seasonal versions each year. Its Maple Nut brioche loaf is a returning seasonal treat, and contains thick slices of sweet, yeast-y bread with a subtle maple syrup and nut flavor. It is the perfect bread to use to make holiday French toast or a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich. Pick up a loaf for $4.89 starting November 12, 2025.
Clancy's Turkey Stuffing or Garlic Mashed Wavy Potato Chips
Clancy's is known for creating surprising chip flavors, and its Garlic Mashed and Turkey Stuffing potato chips are no exception. Each flavor tastes almost like the real thing, and it's near impossible to stop snacking once you've opened the package. These were available last year too, and are crispy, savory, and wholly addictive. If you want to enjoy Thanksgiving flavors before the holiday, get a bag at $2.19 each starting November 12, 2025.
Chef's Cupboard Hot Honey Corn Bread Stuffing
Aldi's Chef's Cupboard cornbread stuffing mixes can be made in just five minutes, which is great if you just realized you forgot to make Thanksgiving stuffing. You can find two new varieties on Aldi shelves starting November 12, 2025. They feature a classic Southern cornbread stuffing with red bell peppers and hot honey, which creates a sweet, spicy flavor profile perfect for pairing with all of your Thanksgiving favorites – and they're just $1.29 a box.
Specially Selected Caprese or Roasted Vegetable Piadinas
Another item returning in November is Aldi's frozen piadinas — and they're the perfect meal-on-the-go. Each is made from a thin, stone baked Italian flatbread. The Roasted Vegetable Piadina includes mascarpone and pecorino romano along with veggies, while the Caprese Piadina is made from ricotta cheese paired with sun-dried tomatoes and pesto sauce. They are frozen and can be made in the oven, microwave, or air fryer. Available November 19, 2025, each box is $2.49.
Belmont Chocolate Crème Pie
The Belmont Chocolate Crème Pie returns this November, and is everything you could want from a traditional chocolate cream pie. Imported from Germany, this dessert features rich, creamy chocolate and whipped cream layers on a chocolate cookie crust topped off with a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Just thaw and serve and you have the perfect dessert. Pick up a pie for Thanksgiving dessert starting on November 19, 2025 for $5.79.
Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flights
Sundae Shoppe gelatos are a luxurious seasonal treat to enjoy after a long day or a great meal. Aldi's seasonal Gelato Flight returns on November 26, 2025, and each box is just $4.29 and includes authentic Italian gelato in three rich flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Candy Cane, and Eggnog. Each is the perfect blend of creamy, seasonal flavors – not too sweet, and in the perfect size for a little pick-me-up.
Sundae Shoppe Maple Pecan or Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Pints
If you can't resist a good peppermint ice cream, Sundae Shoppe's Peppermint bark was made for you. It consists of premium peppermint ice cream with a mint fudge swirl and chunks of peppermint bark candy. You can also pick up a pint of Maple Pecan, which is made from premium maple-flavored ice cream with swirls of rich caramel sauce and bits of pecan. Both flavors can be found in the freezer aisle starting November 26, 2025 for $2.49 a pint.
Specially Selected Premium Marshmallows
Aldi's Specially Selected marshmallows are the perfect combination of rich, seasonal flavors. Its Salted Caramel marshmallows are handmade, naturally-flavored, and gluten-free. They are a treat on their own, or in a mug of hot cocoa or coffee. You can also use them in your favorite Thanksgiving or holiday candied yam casserole recipe. You can find these in stores starting November 26, 2025. Each bag is $3.49 and contains approximately 20 marshmallows.
Kirkwood Holiday Chicken Nuggets
Kirkwood chicken nuggets are a fan-favorite Aldi freezer aisle find made for your air fryer. The Holiday Nuggets, which return on November 26, 2025 for $5.99 a box, are great for kids and adults alike. Each box features bite-sized, white meat chicken nuggets that are all-natural and antibiotic-free. They come in cute holiday shapes like a gingerbread man, candy cane, snowman, reindeer, tree, and stocking.