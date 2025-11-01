Aldi's Must-Have Finds Hitting Shelves This November

If you wait all year for Aldi to announce what will be hitting the shelves for the holiday season, get ready. The store has just announced what it will be releasing in November 2025. On the list are Thanksgiving classics and exciting Winter holiday products — and, even if you aren't Aldi-obsessed and haven't visited the grocery chain during the holidays, you're in for a real treat. The store goes out of its way to source or create delicious sweet and savory food items that encompass everything that is magical and wonderful about the season.

From advent calendars to peppermint-flavored treats, you can count on the grocery chain to have something for every foodie on your gift list. Of course, you should also stock up on delightful Aldi holiday food items for yourself, too. In addition to old classics and fan favorites, Aldi has some new seasonal delights coming to stores come November, if past years are any indication, they will likely sell out quickly. In addition to a ranking of 17 Aldi Fall 2025 products, you now have a list of 14 Aldi finds that you have to check out this month.