No, You Don't Need An Ice Cream Machine To Make Delicious Gelato
Although gelato is the Italian word for ice cream, it isn't really the same thing. With a decadent texture, intriguing flavors, and often a higher price tag, it could be considered ice cream's upmarket alternative. But it's easier than you might think to get your little slice of Italy (or slice of Little Italy) at home.
What separates gelato from ice cream is that it uses less cream (and more milk) and that it contains less air. So, if you start with a good gelato recipe with a higher milk-to-cream ratio, then you're halfway there. The dense but scoopable texture is usually created with an ice cream maker, but if you don't have one, you can get the same result with a hand mixer.
The good news is that this technique works for gelato, sorbetto, and even ice cream — it just requires more hands-on time in the preparation. You could also use a hand whisk, but you'll need a lot of muscle power and a very sturdy whisk.
How to make gelato at home
To make smooth and creamy gelato, you essentially need to replicate the work of an ice cream or gelato maker. These churn the gelato as it freezes, incorporating air and ensuring that the ice crystals are broken up as they form, preventing it from turning into one solid block.
Once your gelato mix is ready, freeze for 30 minutes, then remove from the freezer and beat with the hand mixer until smooth. Then you're going to repeat this process four times — freezing, removing, and mixing every 30 minutes for 2 hours. After this time, leave the gelato to freeze without mixing for four to five hours, then you're ready to scoop.
For fruit-based gelato or sorbets, the fruit will need to be blended first to avoid icy chunks. If you want to give your gelato some pizzaz with add-ins like cookies, nuts, or swirls of salted caramel sauce, keep these separate until the gelato is ready, then fold in gently before the final freeze.