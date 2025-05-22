No, You Don't Need An Ice Cream Machine To Make Delicious Gelato

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although gelato is the Italian word for ice cream, it isn't really the same thing. With a decadent texture, intriguing flavors, and often a higher price tag, it could be considered ice cream's upmarket alternative. But it's easier than you might think to get your little slice of Italy (or slice of Little Italy) at home.

What separates gelato from ice cream is that it uses less cream (and more milk) and that it contains less air. So, if you start with a good gelato recipe with a higher milk-to-cream ratio, then you're halfway there. The dense but scoopable texture is usually created with an ice cream maker, but if you don't have one, you can get the same result with a hand mixer.

The good news is that this technique works for gelato, sorbetto, and even ice cream — it just requires more hands-on time in the preparation. You could also use a hand whisk, but you'll need a lot of muscle power and a very sturdy whisk.