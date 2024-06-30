13 Popular Italian Ice Cream Flavors You Won't Easily Find In America

When an American orders "gelato" while visiting Italy, they likely expect a specific product that's distinct from regular ice cream. Of course, while gelato is made in a slightly different manner than standard ice cream — using more milk than cream and a slower churning process (which causes less air to get into the mixture) — it's actually just Italian for "frozen." To wit, gelato is the Italian word used for ice cream in the European nation, encompassing both gelato and ice cream.

Roaming the various gelaterias across Italy during my years living in the country, I've noticed these shops tend to stick to a handful of classic options. Though I predictably chose strawberry and lemon as a child, there are numerous additional popular ice cream flavors served throughout Italy — with many reaching into uncharted territory for most Americans. For instance, you won't see stracciatella (a simple vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips) in many U.S. ice cream shops, but you'll likely find it at every gelateria in Italy. Conversely, you won't often see chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream sold in Italy.

With that in mind, there's no reason to stick to the same old flavors if you take a trip to Italy. Here's a list of popular Italian ice cream flavors you won't find easily in the U.S. (and should prioritize trying if you visit the nation).