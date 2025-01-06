Ice Cream Vs Gelato Makers: What Do They Do Differently?

For frozen dessert enthusiasts, purchasing an ice cream maker might be a worthwhile investment: It will allow you to learn all of the tricks of the trade to create the pint of your dreams from the comfort of your own kitchen. However, most high-quality ice cream makers cost over $100, which means it's important to do thorough research before purchasing one. One of the key points in your research should be understanding the difference between an ice cream maker and a gelato maker. You probably already know that ice cream and gelato are not the same thing, but you may not have realized that many of their main differences stem from exactly how they're made.

First, let's set the record straight: While the Italian word "gelato" translates to "ice cream" in English, the two are not the same — and if you've had both, you can attest to that. In terms of ingredients, the ice cream base is typically made with heavy cream, sugar, milk, eggs, and sometimes egg yolks. Gelato, on the other hand, contains similar ingredients but uses less cream and more milk than ice cream does, making it less fatty than ice cream. There aren't usually eggs in gelato either. The two are stored at different temperatures as well: Gelato is stored at a warmer temperature than ice cream is, which gives it that super silky, velvety texture you'll notice in an Italian gelateria. However, the key differences between the two come from the churning process, and this comes from how each respective machine works.

