Ice Cream Vs Gelato Makers: What Do They Do Differently?
For frozen dessert enthusiasts, purchasing an ice cream maker might be a worthwhile investment: It will allow you to learn all of the tricks of the trade to create the pint of your dreams from the comfort of your own kitchen. However, most high-quality ice cream makers cost over $100, which means it's important to do thorough research before purchasing one. One of the key points in your research should be understanding the difference between an ice cream maker and a gelato maker. You probably already know that ice cream and gelato are not the same thing, but you may not have realized that many of their main differences stem from exactly how they're made.
First, let's set the record straight: While the Italian word "gelato" translates to "ice cream" in English, the two are not the same — and if you've had both, you can attest to that. In terms of ingredients, the ice cream base is typically made with heavy cream, sugar, milk, eggs, and sometimes egg yolks. Gelato, on the other hand, contains similar ingredients but uses less cream and more milk than ice cream does, making it less fatty than ice cream. There aren't usually eggs in gelato either. The two are stored at different temperatures as well: Gelato is stored at a warmer temperature than ice cream is, which gives it that super silky, velvety texture you'll notice in an Italian gelateria. However, the key differences between the two come from the churning process, and this comes from how each respective machine works.
How does an ice cream maker work?
Think about the last time you bought a container of cheap ice cream (which can be great for homemade ice cream cake); it was probably super light and airy when you scooped it out of the carton. We're here to assure you that it wasn't just your imagination: American ice cream can literally be made of 50% air. This is due to the ice cream-making process and the way that ice cream makers work. In general, ice cream is churned much faster than gelato is, which makes it less dense. But what makes ice cream especially airy is the fact that air is forced into ice cream while it's being made to produce a higher quantity. The percentage of expansion that ice cream achieves is called overrun, and it happens because of the air that is forced into it.
Once the ice cream's custard base is made, it's added to the frozen ice cream maker's base, where it will be churned and kept cool. The churning process allows the liquid base to fluff up and expand thanks to the air that is introduced and the actual shape of the machine itself. An ice cream maker like this Cuisinart model on Amazon doesn't have any features that would keep air out. The paddles also help air enter the mixture as they churn it. Depending on the shape of the paddles, they can either add more or less air into the ice cream to give it that signature light and creamy texture.
How does a gelato maker work?
Real-deal gelato is churned at a much slower rate than ice cream is. While doing so, it's kept cool via a built-in freezing system at about 19 degrees Fahrenheit. And perhaps most importantly, it keeps that signature dense and stretchy texture due to its air-tight design. If you purchase a gelato maker, it will come with an air-tight lid to ensure that no unwanted air gets into the mixture. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that gelato doesn't achieve any overrun — it does, but in a less noticeable way.
While ice cream can possess an overrun of 100%, meaning it's made up of 50% air, gelato's overrun doesn't usually get higher than 30%. It would be impossible to create a frozen dessert without at least a little bit of overrun. Churning ice cream or gelato is just like whipping cream: Air bubbles are bound to form, even in the presence of an air-tight container. We need a little bit of air in our frozen desserts; otherwise, eating a scoop of ice cream would be like eating a scoop of ice.
If you're deciding between an ice cream maker and a gelato maker, figure out which texture you like better. That way, you know you'll be satisfied with the end results. With a commercial-style ice cream or gelato maker, the process of churning is very hands-off. However, we still think it's important to understand the science behind the food you love. Whether it be coffee gelato or peanut butter ice cream, you'll appreciate it more in the end.