Calcium might be the most famous mineral on the periodic table, but most people only think about it when someone mentions milk. Milk is an efficient source, offering about 300 milligrams per cup, but it's not the only one. Calcium needs partners, like magnesium, vitamin D, vitamin K, and even fat to be properly absorbed. That's why getting it from different sources of whole foods instead of supplements is a better strategy.

The reason we associate milk so closely with calcium has a lot to do with successful marketing. Mid-century campaigns turned the "milk builds strong bones" idea into national folklore, but calcium is everywhere once you really start paying attention. It's in tofu, nuts, greens, fish, and cheese in varying concentrations, often with a broader spread of minerals attached. The trick is not to chase a single superfood, or reduce the joy of cooking and eating into a pallid nutrition profile.

You don't need to hit your daily value in one sitting, either. You can include calcium-rich ingredients in accessible recipes you make throughout the day — a splash of milk in your coffee, a handful of almonds post-workout, or cheese melted into dinner all add up. Bones store and release calcium on a rolling schedule, and your body's pretty good at using what it gets, when it gets it. Think of getting enough calcium (or any nutrient) less as a quota and more as a routine. Milk still holds its place, but it doesn't have a monopoly on strong bones.