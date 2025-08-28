You're Missing Out If You Throw Away Your Parmesan Cheese Rinds — Here's What You Can Do With Them

As we become more aware of the negative environmental impacts of food waste, many of us are looking for ways to reduce it wherever possible. For example, some people avoid single-use plastics in takeout containers, while others reuse glass jars and bottles and compost fruit and vegetable leftovers when cooking at home. Playing our part in mitigating the problem is important however we do it, but there are always new things to learn.

For example, did you know that there's a use for those easily discarded Parmesan cheese rinds? Parmesan cheese has a long shelf life and can last in the fridge for up to eight months, even. But the sad day will eventually come when you shred the last bits of fresh Parmesan off the block. But hold on a second before you throw away that rind! Parmesan cheese rinds can add flavor to a number of dishes, and they can even serve as a snack all on their own.

Best of all, you don't need to worry about using the rinds right away. They'll last up to 18 months when frozen in an airtight bag, and can be tossed straight into your food from the freezer without being defrosted first. At the very least, if you don't want to use the rinds yourself, offer them to a friend with culinary inclinations — but whatever you do, don't let these savory gems go to waste.