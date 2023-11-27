Microwave Parmesan Rinds For An Unexpected Crunchy Snack

Have you ever wondered what to do with those leftover Parmesan cheese rinds? Of course, you can always throw them into a soup for a little extra flavor, but you can also turn those bad boys into a tasty snack that has a little bit of a Cheez-Its vibe. This hack has been experiencing its 15 minutes of fame on TikTok, but it is worth trying if you love the earthy, savory taste of this distinctive cheese.

The process is relatively simple and will transform this part of your cheese into a crispy treat. Just cut your Parmigiano Reggiano rind into squares the size of a saltine cracker. Place them on a microwave-safe plate and pop them into this small appliance for roughly 60 seconds. You will be able to see and hear the cheese transform as it puffs up into a balloon and sizzles as it melts and becomes a lovely crisp.