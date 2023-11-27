Microwave Parmesan Rinds For An Unexpected Crunchy Snack
Have you ever wondered what to do with those leftover Parmesan cheese rinds? Of course, you can always throw them into a soup for a little extra flavor, but you can also turn those bad boys into a tasty snack that has a little bit of a Cheez-Its vibe. This hack has been experiencing its 15 minutes of fame on TikTok, but it is worth trying if you love the earthy, savory taste of this distinctive cheese.
The process is relatively simple and will transform this part of your cheese into a crispy treat. Just cut your Parmigiano Reggiano rind into squares the size of a saltine cracker. Place them on a microwave-safe plate and pop them into this small appliance for roughly 60 seconds. You will be able to see and hear the cheese transform as it puffs up into a balloon and sizzles as it melts and becomes a lovely crisp.
Use other rinds
The crunchy rind can now be eaten as a snack while binging your favorite streaming series; nestled between the meats, fruits, and cheeses of your charcuterie board; they can be used as a topping for your salad; or broken apart and sprinkled into a soup or over pasta. The texture and taste are just what these meals have been missing.
But you don't have to reserve this trick for just your Parmigiano Reggiano rinds. Waste not, want not is the motto here and you can also try it with your cheddar, taleggio, and gouda rinds. As long as your cheese of choice isn't coated with wax, you can repurpose those rinds and use this microwave trick to create a cheesy snack. The rind is simply part of the aging process of cheese and the natural, craggy rinds that many harder cheeses develop are often washed in a salt brine, making them quite flavorful.