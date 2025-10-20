Forget The Glass Of Milk, This Dairy Product Has A Lot More Calcium

For years, milk has been the face of calcium, wholesome and canonized by advertising as the key to strong bones. But if you're actually after the biggest calcium return, yogurt outpaces milk. It's milk, plus: the liquid is reduced, the solids are concentrated, and the minerals pulled closer together by fermentation. As the proteins tighten, calcium becomes more densely packed per spoonful. A cup of milk delivers about 275 to 300 milligrams of calcium. A cup of plain low-fat yogurt averages about 400 milligrams of calcium, sometimes more depending on the brand and style. Even Greek yogurt, which loses some calcium when strained of its whey, still holds roughly 250 milligrams per cup, although it also brings in nearly twice the protein.

Basically, yogurt gives you everything milk does, with less volume and some other appealing extras — probiotics. During fermentation, bacteria convert milk sugars into lactic acid, which slightly lowers the pH and helps keep calcium soluble rather than locked in proteins.Lactic acid and live bacterial cultures thicken yogurt. Through fermentation, lactose and casein are partially broken down, which makes yogurt easier to digest than milk for many people. That same mild acidity keeps calcium in a soluble form, improving absorption in the small intestine. Populations with widespread lactose intolerance have long embraced yogurt, because in addition to longer storage potential, the milk is transformed by fermentation into something both gentler and more nutrient-dense.