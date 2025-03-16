Turkish Yogurt Cake: Is It A Worthy Cheesecake Alternative?'

The first bite of a cheesecake (especially a classic New York-style cheesecake), when you can feel its signature richness slowly melting on the tip of your tongue, is a joy like no other. Such greatness is probably why this dessert fits right in almost anywhere — from cozy gatherings with your loved ones to lavish parties that call for a grand finale. It's almost impossible to imagine toning down all of that tangy, creamy magic and still having something good enough to satisfy the palate, but maybe you just haven't heard of Turkish yogurt cake yet. Deceptively simple but not without subtle elegance hidden underneath, this delicacy might just be the light cheesecake alternative you never knew you needed.

Predictably, yogurt (preferably Greek or Turkish) is the main ingredient of this cake. Other than that, you'll also need regular baking essentials such as butter, eggs, sugar, and flour, as well as a bit of lemon zest and juice. The process starts with whisking the egg whites until you get a soft and fluffy mixture. In a separate bowl, beat the yolks with sugar and then gradually add the remaining ingredients — all except for the butter, which is saved for spreading around the baking pan. Then, fold the egg whites into the yolks and mix them into a smooth, light batter that's ready to go into the oven. Nearly an hour later, you'll get a puffed-up cake with a delectable golden-brown exterior — one that might remind you of the famous La Viña Basque Cheesecake.