This Classic Canned Fish Is The Easiest Charcuterie Board Upgrade

Every charcuterie board needs something smoky and a little untamed to break up the cheese and cured meat. Smoked oysters do it better than anything on land. Crack a can and they announce themselves confidently with an aroma that is equal parts campfire and clean, minerally tide-pool, somewhere between bacon and the ocean.

Smoked oysters are rich, salty, and faintly sweet. They're meaty and saline, and perfectly bite-sized, fitting in synchronously with the other board-fellows, prosciutto, figs, maybe some salty green olives or expensive-but-worth-it almonds, and a crispy glass of dry white wine. They could also benefit from bright company, like from a spoonful of minced preserved lemon, a sliver of pickle, or a swipe of crème fraîche. Rye crisps or toasted baguette slices make ideal carbohydrate bases, and the oil they come in can be a yummy dip for a crostini or drizzle over warm potatoes.

Oysters have been smoked and canned since the late 1800s, when oyster boats worked the Pacific and Chesapeake bays, hauling in a marine abundance that had to be preserved fast. Smoking and sealing in oil was the perfect technological innovation, allowing the fragile mollusk to be easily stored as a pantry staple or road food. The smoking process gives them a depth and complexity that fresh oysters don't have, and a texture that falls somewhere between pâté and the chewier, but still toothsome, muscle tissue of a perfect steak. Few foods are so suited to both survival ration and cocktail hour. Outside the charcuterie board, I love them straight from the tin at the summit of a hike, on a cracker, or folded into a heap of hot spaghetti with garlic and lemon. They always taste like they cost more than they do.