This Classic Canned Whipped Cream Brand Has The Best Flavor And Texture
Homemade whipped cream is easy enough to make, and we've tried many different methods. But there's something so satisfying about spraying a cloud of cream out of a classic canned whipped cream canister onto a bowl of strawberries or to top off an ice cream sundae. Store-bought canned whipped cream is convenient and comes from a wide variety of different brands. Tasting Table tried and ranked 6 whipped cream brands based on creaminess, freshness, and overall flavor.
Reddi-wip was the classic name brand that won out over the competition for both flavor and texture. We wanted the consistency of the whipped cream to be light and fluffy — not exactly a runny texture, but we don't want it to be thick and heavy like Cool Whip either. And Reddi-wip's whipped cream was as airy as a cloud while still holding a beautifully cloud-like form at the same time. The flavor was as smooth as the texture, offering a dairy richness that was decadent without feeling too heavy, alongside a subtle sweetness.
Notes of vanilla brought an aromatic sophistication that complemented the sweetness and milkiness of the main ingredient. Where other brands had a muted flavor and a runny consistency or were overly sweet or too thick, Reddi-wip nailed the whipped cream formula in every way. In fact, its fresh and elegant taste and smooth yet fluffy consistency had us wanting to spray the whole can into our mouths just like we did as children!
More positive reviews for Reddi-wip from across the web
Reviews for Reddi-wip from Target customers were as complimentary as we were. One gushed that this canned whipped cream "is basically my dessert superhero," detailing, "It's perfectly fluffy, ultra creamy, and makes everything better." Plenty of people commented on its ease of use, with one enthusing, "It's ridiculously easy to use. Just shake, spray, and boom-clouds of deliciousness appear exactly where I want them." Another user praised the packaging for "keep[ing] the product fresh, [and] the fragrance sweet and pleasant."
Just as whipped cream is a popular aesthetic garnish at restaurants, you can also serve slices of cake or pie with a dollop of whipped cream on top to wow dinner party guests. To that effect, many customers recommended adding some to slices of pumpkin or apple pie. Reddi-whip fans also suggested using this whipped cream to top their favorite blend of coffee for a sweetener and a creamer in one.
A simple dollop of whipped cream can transform your espresso by bringing a smooth and creamy balance to its bold and intense taste. Of course, hot chocolate and milkshakes are kid and adult approved drinks that benefit from a dollop of whipped cream just as much as coffee. And, if you find that your canister is clogged, the easiest way to unclog your whipped cream can is to run the nozzle under a stream of hot water.