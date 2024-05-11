The Genius Tip To Unclog Your Whipped Cream Can

A convenient can of whipped cream transforms a hot chocolate into a decadent dessert, a cupcake into a rich pudding, and a simple fruit salad into a luscious snack. But you know what's not so convenient? When the nozzle clogs up with dried cream and hampers your efforts to create a stunning rosette of dairy goodness on your mocha latte. Eliminate this annoying problem with this genius tip: unclog your can by running it under hot water and you'll never have to deal with runny cream squirting off in odd directions again.

But why does the cream get stuck inside the nozzle anyway? The dairy inside a can of whipped cream expands when it's released because of the presence of a propellant called nitrous oxide. While the nitrous oxide is inside the canister and under pressure, it dissolves into fat. However, once this pressure is released it gets bigger and turns the cream into a light foam. This expansion occurs as soon as it exits the container, filling the nozzle with an abundance of cream. The problem is that it's tricky to access the cream inside the fluted design of the nozzle because of its shape and size –- there's always a little left inside, which dries up over time and hardens, especially when the can is placed in the cold environment of a fridge.