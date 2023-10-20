Why Whipped Cream Is Such A Staple At American Restaurants

A frothy head of whip on your morning mocha is a given, but did you ever stop to think why restaurants top so many breakfast and dessert items with a mound of our favorite creamy indulgence? Why would an already rich dessert need an extra layer of whipped cream, if you think about it? The use of whipped cream in restaurants is not just a culinary choice, it's also about marketing and repeat sales.

Whipped cream's history is centuries old, evolving from a somewhat difficult product to make until the invention of the whisk, to our modern aerosol cans of the stuff. In 1948, the first canned whipped cream became available, making the airy dairy product an easy-to-add garnish and topping in restaurants and homes. Like a lemon wedge or sprig of parsley on savory dishes, whipped cream became a common plate garnish for the dessert menu, one that adds a dash of desirable decadence. But that dollop of whipped cream also delivers eye appeal that can increase sales, thanks to growing demand from consumers.