How A Simple Dollop Of Whipped Cream Transforms Your Espresso
There are some people out there who wouldn't dream of messing with their espresso. A small spoon of brown sugar? Maybe. A little bit of frothed milk? Perhaps. But a big glug of water or latte-level pour? Absolutely no way. But for others, espresso is an empty canvas waiting to be dressed with fancy syrups, flavored milk, or even a little whipped cream.
If you're someone who sits in the middle of the camp, the last option is actually a great happy medium. As anyone who uses half-and-half knows, cream makes for a delicious and rich addition to any coffee. It not only improves the texture of the drink, but it can also tone down some of the bitterness and enhance the flavors. The same is true for espresso, and whipped cream creates an even more luxurious look and lighter mouthfeel.
Whipped cream works especially well with espresso because it helps sweeten the bold and intense flavors of a straight shot. It also creates a smoother texture than milk does, and the contrast between the light and dark colors makes for a pretty appealing cup if you're looking to impress. It's a great choice for those who want a creamy coffee treat but don't want to sacrifice the boldness or size of their beverage, or anyone who wants to make a particularly strong or acidic brew easier to drink.
How to make espresso con panna
Straight, unsweetened espresso with whipped cream is a common drink in Italy, where it's referred to as espresso con panna. It's also a popular combination in Vienna, where less cream is used and chocolate shavings are added. Both are delicious, and they're equally simple to make. All you have to do is whip heavy cream until it's slightly thickened –- you don't want to stiffen it too much or it won't layer properly. Here is the best method for whipping cream, in case you want some tips.
If you wish, you can add some vanilla to the cream or instant espresso powder to really stay on theme. Honey-whipped cream is also delicious. When it's ready, just brew your espresso and slowly place the cream on top using a spoon. Medium roast coffee works best, especially an Italian one, and store-bought cans of whipped cream won't taste nearly as good, so try not to skip out on making your own.
Use a little more cream for an espresso con panna and less for a Viennese coffee (the amount is really up to preference). Then top with chocolate or cocoa powder as you please, grab some cinnamon, or add some syrups. You can also order an espresso con panna at a lot of cafés (even Starbucks), but if you're heading to an Italian one, maybe add your sugar in private...