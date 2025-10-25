7 Store-Bought Chicken Dumplings Ranked Worst To Best
When you're pinched for time and you need to get a meal on the table quickly, frozen dumplings are a great option. They often come packed with both meat and vegetables, and by putting them into a soup or enjoying them with a flavorful dumpling dipping sauce, you can easily turn them into a full-blown meal. If you ask me, pork dumplings tend to be the most flavorful frozen dumpling option out there. But if you don't eat pork — or are just looking for dumpling filling that's a bit leaner — then chicken dumplings can also do the trick.
Luckily, there are plenty of chicken dumplings to choose from on the market, even if you don't go to a specialty Asian grocery store. That's why I tried seven different varieties of chicken dumplings and ranked them from worst to best to give you a better idea of which of these dumpling brands you should try and which you can leave in the freezer section of your local grocery store. I ranked these dumplings according to filling flavor profile and texture, with the most delicious dumplings taking the top spots. Keep reading to get all the info you need about frozen chicken dumplings, then go pick up a package of them to have on hand for quick and easy meals.
7. Signature Select Chicken Potstickers
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly dumpling option, you should check out Signature Select's Chicken Potstickers. They're quite affordable for a frozen meal option, and they're packed with a decent amount of chicken. That being said, if you're looking for ultimate dumpling deliciousness, this probably isn't the best brand to try. There's nothing really wrong with these chicken dumplings — they're just not as flavorful as other options. The chicken has a barely noticeable salty flavor, and you can't even really taste the cabbage and green onions that you'll see listed in the ingredients. The dumpling wrappers are a bit too thick for my taste, but you probably won't notice a big difference between this variety and other brands unless you're tasting them side by side.
However, if you do decide to pick up a package of these dumplings at the grocery store, just keep in mind that you'll want to do something to enhance their flavor. You can include them in a dumpling salad that features other, more flavorful ingredients, or you can simply adorn them with a solid dipping sauce. But if you want to enjoy your frozen chicken dumpling experience as much as possible, there are definitely better brands out there to explore.
6. Trader Joe's Chicken Gyoza Potstickers
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Trader Joe's stocks a wide variety of frozen dumplings in its frozen section. After all, the chain is basically known for its plethora of easy, frozen meal options. Although Trader Joe's Chicken Gyoza Potstickers aren't exactly the best dumplings that the store has to offer, they're honestly pretty solid for a non-Asian market selection. The fact that these dumplings contain dark meat instead of white probably plays an important role in the overall taste — there's enough fattiness in the filling to keep things interesting.
Just like Signature Select's chicken potstickers, though, these dumplings aren't particularly flavorful, apart from that subtle fattiness. They're not bad, per se, but they definitely need additional ingredients so as not to be too bland. If you're just looking for some standard chicken dumplings you can use in a variety of different ways, though, they may be worth a try.
5. Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
Want to change your frozen dumpling routine? Then, look no further than Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings. This is one of the more interesting offerings on this list, because you're not just getting a standard frozen dumpling. Instead, these dumplings contain savory chicken broth inside the actual dumpling, making for a deliciously slurpable experience. Plus, you can cook them directly in the microwave, which makes for an even easier meal compared to most chicken dumplings featured in this ranking.
Like Trader Joe's chicken gyoza potstickers, the chicken filling isn't super flavorful, but the broth makes these dumplings appealing anyway. The dumpling wrappers are quite thick, which usually isn't ideal, but it isn't technically that bad in this version. Trader Joe's offers more flavorful soup dumplings if you opt for the pork variety, but these are still solid enough that I'd keep them stocked in my fridge for a particularly lazy day. Also, you can always try this easy hack to elevate Trader Joe's dumplings in just five minutes.
4. Ling Ling Chicken and Vegetable Potstickers
Looking for bigger, juicier chicken dumplings? Look no further than Ling Ling Chicken and Vegetable Potstickers. These potstickers are on the larger end of the spectrum, which is ideal when you're looking for dumplings that are bigger than bite-sized. They contain chicken, of course, but also cabbage, green onions, and ginger, which provide a slightly more flavorful profile compared to other dumplings on this list. Although they're not the most intensely flavored dumplings I've ever tried, they're solid enough to have on hand for busy weeknights. Plus, they come with a dipping sauce, so you don't have to make your own.
The brand also offers a spicy chicken variety, so if you're looking for a bit more intensity from your dumpling experience, they're worth checking out. Otherwise, this standard, mild version will appeal to most dumpling lovers who are looking for relatively inexpensive frozen dumplings that they can throw in the steamer at a moment's notice.
3. Bibigo Mini Wontons Chicken and Vegetable Dumplings
If you ask us, these Bibigo Mini Wontons Chicken and Vegetable Dumplings represent a huge jump in the overall quality of frozen chicken dumplings. While all dumplings already mentioned on this list don't boast a ton of flavor, this brand packs plenty in every bite. You can actually taste the chicken, instead of just getting that generic saltiness from the filling, and the vegetables are distinguishable from the meat, which isn't the case for most chicken dumplings listed before this one.
The wrappers on these dumplings are also super thin, which gives them a really enjoyable, almost al dente texture. The dumplings are also quite small, which makes them less messy (since you can eat them all in one bite). Smaller size also makes them ideal for soups and salads, where they can be enhanced by a flavorful broth or dressing. Are they as good as the fresh, handmade dumplings you'd find at your favorite dim sum place? Maybe not. But for frozen chicken dumplings, they're actually quite delicious.
2. Bibigo Chicken and Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
Bibigo doesn't just offer mini wontons. The brand has plenty of other dumpling offerings, including these Chicken and Vegetable Steamed Dumplings. First of all, these dumplings are especially easy to cook. Like the Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, these can be microwaved, which means they're ideal for quick and easy lunches when you just can't be bothered to make anything from scratch. But that's not the only reason they're in the top two of this ranking. They also pack a ton of flavor. In fact, they're surprisingly flavorful for chicken dumplings. Not only does that chicken pack an umami kick, but you can taste the freshness from the veggies as well.
Plus, the texture of the dumpling wrappers here works really, really well. They're a bit thicker than I expected, but that seems necessary considering how heavy the fillings are. The top of the dumpling wrapper is arranged in a way that you get a nice, chewy piece of wrapper right in the middle of the dumpling, so the overall texture is really pleasant. The only downside? You only get six dumplings per box, so don't assume that you'll have enough to feed the whole family.
1. Dumpling Daughter Chicken and Cabbage Dumplings
You may not be able to find these Dumpling Daughter Chicken and Cabbage Dumplings everywhere, but if you can get your hands on some at your local grocery store, you're in for a serious treat. These are by far the highest-quality frozen chicken dumplings I tried for this ranking, and it wasn't even a close competition. While the other dumplings in this ranking seemed to feature a more processed chicken filling, that absolutely isn't the case with this variety. Instead, the filling is made from actual, substantial chunks of chicken. Additionally, you can taste the bitterness and feel the crunch of the fresh tasting cabbage inside.
The dumpling wrappers may look more basic than the ones seen on other dumplings, and they have an unexpected thickness to them that I didn't think I was going to like. However, once I realized how chewy and flavorful they are, I realized that the wrappers on these dumplings are, in fact, elite. If you're going to choose chicken dumplings over other flavors, then you should absolutely seek out Dumpling Daughter's delicious take on this freezer staple.
Methodology
I chose these chicken dumplings based on availability at two local grocery stores. I steamed all of them in a steamer to get more consistent results rather than cooking them all according to individual package instructions. I ranked the dumplings according to flavor and texture. Dumplings with more flavorful fillings ranked at the top of the list, while more generic, less interesting flavors are ranked toward the bottom. Generally, I ranked thinner dumpling wrappers higher because of the more enjoyable texture, but I made an exception for the thicker wrapper featured on the highest-ranked dumpling variety in the lineup thanks to its overall enjoyable mouthfeel.