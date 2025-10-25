7 Store-Bought Chicken Dumplings Ranked Worst To Best

When you're pinched for time and you need to get a meal on the table quickly, frozen dumplings are a great option. They often come packed with both meat and vegetables, and by putting them into a soup or enjoying them with a flavorful dumpling dipping sauce, you can easily turn them into a full-blown meal. If you ask me, pork dumplings tend to be the most flavorful frozen dumpling option out there. But if you don't eat pork — or are just looking for dumpling filling that's a bit leaner — then chicken dumplings can also do the trick.

Luckily, there are plenty of chicken dumplings to choose from on the market, even if you don't go to a specialty Asian grocery store. That's why I tried seven different varieties of chicken dumplings and ranked them from worst to best to give you a better idea of which of these dumpling brands you should try and which you can leave in the freezer section of your local grocery store. I ranked these dumplings according to filling flavor profile and texture, with the most delicious dumplings taking the top spots. Keep reading to get all the info you need about frozen chicken dumplings, then go pick up a package of them to have on hand for quick and easy meals.