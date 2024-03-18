The 15 Best Value Items (And A Few Specialty) To Buy At An Asian Grocery Store, According To A Cook

Shopping at an Asian grocery store will allow you to find all kinds of products you wouldn't usually find in your mainstream grocery chain, or at least at a more affordable price. Many of these will make your home cooking better, easier, or more varied. Asian grocery stores are a haven for the diverse Asian diaspora communities across the world outside of Asia. In the U.S., stores like H-Mart have become more widespread and accessible in different parts of the country. Plus, Asian grocery stores often have ingredients from other parts of the world, too, like from the Caribbean, different parts of Africa, and even Middle Eastern products. I often find foods from my cultural heritage there when I can't find them anywhere else.

These stores also often have more variety of alternative ingredients for cooking plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, or nut-free foods. I'm a working cook, recipe developer, and food writer, and I rely on Asian grocery stores to find specific ingredients for my weekly cooking and consumption.

Many of the ingredients you'll find are useful across numerous cuisines. Foods are often grouped according to type rather than country. There are so many great products to choose from, but here are some of the best items to buy at an Asian grocery store.