The Royal Origins Of Forbidden Rice

It's common wisdom that if you tell someone not to do something they're more likely to do it. It's the entire ethos behind, "Don't think of a pink elephant." So when you hear about forbidden rice, odds are you're like us, and your curiosity is piqued. Forbidden rice goes by many names – black rice, Emperor's rice, forbidden black rice. Whatever your name of choice, forbidden rice is downright delicious and chock-full of antioxidants. It's got a deliciously meaty body and the flavor is so uniquely nutty and fantastic that it would honestly be good even if served by itself.

That's probably why ancient Chinese emperors decreed that only they and other royalty could eat it. It was forbidden to commoners, hence the alluring title. The Chinese believed that forbidden rice promoted the Emperor's longevity and vitality, and they were right. The marketing wizards of today would call it a superfood, the Chinese royalty called it a medicinal delicacy.

They didn't have the technology that we have today that lets us identify just what in forbidden rice is so healthy, leaving some scholars curious as to why they may have come to that conclusion. Modern nutritional science has identified the pigment that makes forbidden rice black as anthocyanin, which is known to be anti-inflammatory and has other health benefits, especially for the heart. Whether it was a lucky guess or noble wisdom, the modern world is quickly learning why the Emperor didn't want to share this delicious grain.