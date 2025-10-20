The Popular Design Choice From The '80s That Belongs In Kitchens Today

Certain interior design choices become incredibly popular, and by the next decade, they are considered passe or outdated. Other trends retain everlasting appeal and become cemented in the halls of interior design as timeless, elegant, and always in style. However, trends are cyclical, and what may have been corny a few years ago can suddenly come back into style as tastes evolve or a new generation of homeowners begins renovating their houses.

Such is the case with a popular kitchen design choice from the '80s that is seeing a comeback today. Wood paneling is a decorative wall covering that can be made from solid or engineered wood panels, or a laminate or vinyl material designed to look like wood. It was originally used in European homes in Medieval times to insulate rooms in homes that were built from stone. The wood would absorb and retain heat from fires so that drafty rooms would stay warmer in the winter.

This design element didn't become popular in America until sometime in the 1800s; however, it became emblematic of '70s and '80s design when people started installing synthetic wood panels in living rooms, basement rec rooms, and family rooms. But by the 2000s, designers had moved towards a more open, bright, and minimalist design aesthetic for homes. Wood paneling was seen as an outdated design trend that should be avoided, as it made homes seem dark, stuffy, and claustrophobic. Now, it's a 1970s kitchen design trend we're glad is making a comeback, but with a twist – it's being incorporated in a much more modern, tasteful way.