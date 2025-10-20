The Popular Design Choice From The '80s That Belongs In Kitchens Today
Certain interior design choices become incredibly popular, and by the next decade, they are considered passe or outdated. Other trends retain everlasting appeal and become cemented in the halls of interior design as timeless, elegant, and always in style. However, trends are cyclical, and what may have been corny a few years ago can suddenly come back into style as tastes evolve or a new generation of homeowners begins renovating their houses.
Such is the case with a popular kitchen design choice from the '80s that is seeing a comeback today. Wood paneling is a decorative wall covering that can be made from solid or engineered wood panels, or a laminate or vinyl material designed to look like wood. It was originally used in European homes in Medieval times to insulate rooms in homes that were built from stone. The wood would absorb and retain heat from fires so that drafty rooms would stay warmer in the winter.
This design element didn't become popular in America until sometime in the 1800s; however, it became emblematic of '70s and '80s design when people started installing synthetic wood panels in living rooms, basement rec rooms, and family rooms. But by the 2000s, designers had moved towards a more open, bright, and minimalist design aesthetic for homes. Wood paneling was seen as an outdated design trend that should be avoided, as it made homes seem dark, stuffy, and claustrophobic. Now, it's a 1970s kitchen design trend we're glad is making a comeback, but with a twist – it's being incorporated in a much more modern, tasteful way.
Tasteful ways to integrate wood paneling into your kitchen design
Many homeowners choose to keep their outdated kitchens because they recognize that design elements that were once considered unattractive are going to one day come back into favor. They would prefer to save money by focusing on making upgrades that are functional and practical, rather than purely aesthetic. Others recognize the cyclical nature of design trends and appreciate the beauty that wood paneling offers to kitchens. Using wood in your kitchen adds warmth as well as contrast, texture, and visual interest.
Modern wainscotting and wood paneling definitely have a place in farmhouse kitchen, craftsman kitchen, and rustic-style kitchen designs. And there are many tasteful ways to use wood paneling in your kitchen without it looking dated, such as choosing real wood rather than laminate, engineered wood, or kitchen wallpaper designs that look like wood. If you're prioritizing sustainability in your kitchen remodel, opt for eco-friendly wood like bamboo or ethically sourced timber, or choose reclaimed wood.
The most aesthetically pleasing and timeless choices for wood paneling in the kitchen include tongue and groove, board and batten, shiplap, flat panel, and beadboard. Beadboard is also a classic kitchen cabinet style that is back — and more versatile and affordable than ever before. You can incorporate wood paneling into your kitchen design by using it to create a statement wall, such as in a dining nook or eating area. You can also use it to highlight unique, retro architectural features of your kitchen, such as pantries, niches, or built-in shelving units. You can even use wood paneling as a kitchen backsplash or around the exterior of your kitchen island.