Why Some Homeowners Are Choosing To Keep Their Outdated Kitchens

Glitzy renovated kitchens make everyone ooh and ahh — the new appliances, the fancy flooring, the latest cabinets. Behind those renovations, though, is a hefty price tag. According to Realtor, the kitchen is the most expensive room of the house to remodel, averaging around $27,000 in the United States. For some homeowners, this kind of price tag is either completely unattainable or altogether not worth it, so they're choosing to embrace their old-fashioned kitchens instead.

In terms of functionality, many kitchens don't really need an upgrade. Renovations are often motivated by ever-changing design trends and focused on the visual appearance — but if your kitchen isn't showing the glaring signs that it's time for a serious revamp, the renovation is more of a luxury than a necessity. People have started to recognize that a real, lived-in, well-loved kitchen doesn't need to be Instagram-ready to be cherished. When something stops working, it gets replaced; beyond that, the space stays as is over the years. Some homeowners also admit that the thousands of dollars the reno would demand are better spent on experiences they ultimately want much more than a new kitchen.

Another perspective for embracing an older (but still functional) kitchen is caring for the planet by minimizing waste. House renovations create a lot of waste from building materials and old appliances to the cabinets you're swapping out. Most of those end up in landfills, so by choosing to keep your kitchen intact, you're doing a favor to Mother Earth, too.