This Isn't Just A New Way To Make Pie. It's The Only Way

There's nothing quite like a piece of pie when it comes to a satisfying dessert or dinner. Whether it's classic apple pie or a chicken pot pie, they offer the crispiness of pastry with a rich filling for a comforting combination of textures and flavors. The downside is that it's not something you can throw together quickly when you need a sweet treat. That is, unless you make your pie in the air fryer. It might seem like jumping on the bandwagon to make an air fryer version of all your favorite foods, but the appliance does offer advantages over your regular oven.

The first bonus of baking pie in an air fryer is that it requires a shorter cooking time. A pie in the oven takes about an hour to bake, compared to around 20–25 minutes in an air fryer. And, even with the same amount of cooking time, an air fryer uses less energy. Cooking a personal pie or reheating a slice of leftover pie no longer seems like a waste of power.

Air fryers were sold to us as a new way to fry, but they've quickly become a new way to cook all kinds of foods, especially where a crispy exterior is required. And that texture is exactly what you want from a pie crust. This doesn't just extend to baking traditional fruit pies, but also making hand pies from scratch, mini pies for entertaining, or gloriously savory pies made with flaky phyllo pastry.