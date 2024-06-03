Use Mini Store-Bought Pie Crusts For Easy Air Fryer S'mores

You don't actually have to build a campfire in the backyard to make delicious s'mores because there's an appliance on the kitchen counter that can make a similar treat. The heat source is your air fryer and you'll trade the graham crackers for mini store-bought pie crusts to make easy and delicious s'mores pies that are ideal for a late-night craving or festive dessert. The mini pies will have all of the same flavors as a traditional s'more — no smoke required.

The mini s'mores pies are just one of the many desserts you can easily make in an air fryer, but they certainly stand out as a twist on the nostalgic sweet snack. While you can mix it up with different ingredients, you'll want to start with the mini graham cracker pie crusts that you can buy at the grocery store or adapt our simple graham cracker crust recipe.

As for the chocolate, use mini chips so they melt faster, or break up a candy bar like you'd do for a classic s'mores. And you obviously cannot forget about the marshmallows. We recommend using mini ones so they fit into the small pie crusts more easily or go with a few large ones if that's what you already have in the pantry.