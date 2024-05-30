Bring Chicken Pot Pie And Spanakopita Together For An Ultra-Comforting Dinner

Our latest when-worlds-collide culinary fusion is here to elevate your pot pie. This tip comes from Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, who merged two beloved comfort food classics in this Spinach and Feta Chicken Pot Pie recipe. Greek spanakopita meets American chicken pot pie in this mashup. The chicken pot pie elements of puff pastry and the general shape of the pie crust fuse with the spanakopita filling elements of spinach and feta.

If you've never tried it before, spanakopita is a traditional Greek dish of spinach pie wrapped in multi-layered phyllo dough and cut into finger-sandwich-sized triangles. Phyllo dough is an ultra-thin, crispy dough that comes in see-through sheets. To turn it into the flaky, buttery crust for spanakopita, those delicate sheets must be individually brushed with melted butter and stacked on top of each other. It's an involved process, to say the least — and, in this case, phyllo dough simply cannot hold the structural body of a reimagined chicken pot pie. Puff pastry, on the other hand, comes laminated, meaning it's made with butter already folded into the dough, which naturally creates multiple layers of dough and butter, no extra labor required. To bring the traditional spanakopita vibes and keep the structural integrity of your pot pie intact, pack spinach and feta into the filling, but use refrigerated puff pastry dough for the crust.