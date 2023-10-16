Luxurious Mini Seafood Pot Pies Recipe

This recipe calls for a homemade pie crust, which will be used to top each individual pie. You'll need all-purpose flour, salt, unsalted butter, and ice water to make it. It's important to keep the butter and water very cold, so make sure to keep the butter in the fridge until you're ready to use it, and go ahead and prepare ice water a few minutes ahead of time.

The seafood used here is shrimp, scallops, and crab meat. If fresh shrimp or scallops aren't available, you can use the frozen kind and defrost it first. You'll need fish stock, and if you reserve the shrimp shells, you can use them to make a homemade shrimp stock in just a few minutes. Clam juice is another option if you can't find good fish stock. Crab meat is sold fresh or canned and precooked and is available at different price points.

Gather butter, white wine, a little more all-purpose flour for thickening, salt and pepper, heavy cream, frozen mixed vegetables, and parsley for the filling. For produce, you'll use shallots, garlic, and celery for more flavor.