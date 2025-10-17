The Popular Color That Doesn't Belong In Your 2026 Kitchen

Here at Tasting Table, we venture to ask, "What's next?" (Spoiler alert: It isn't sage green.) Seen it, done it. Don't get us wrong, sage green kitchen design concepts were popular for a reason. The color is warm and inviting, without the heaviness of other earth tones like burgundy or burnt orange. At one time, sage green might have felt like a timeless kitchen cabinet color that would never go out of style. We felt that way about millenial gray too, back in 2015. In fact, both hues deliver the same atmospheric note (i.e., "I am a young professional and I am very, very clean"). Now, as aesthetically-minded home cooks look forward to 2026, we invite (nay, compel) them to leave sage green kitchens in the past.

"But Tasting Table," diehard sage heads might posit, "That's just, like, your opinion!" You don't have to take it from us. Take it from this two-year-old Reddit thread in r/HomeDecorating. The poster somewhat frantically asks, "Too much green?! Looking [for] some perspective on colour and what could be too much. I've already painted our upstairs bathroom a very light sage green [...] I have recently used that same colour for the cabinets in our kitchen [...] I've said the word 'green' so much it's currently lost its meaning." Don't let this be you. Sage is neither colorful nor neutral, instead arriving someplace in the middle that leaves us aptly lukewarm.