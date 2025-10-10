Skip The Third-Party Resealing Nespresso Pods And Do This Instead For The Perfect Brew
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the rise and rise of Nespresso use in the US comes a similar increase of tips and tricks to get the most out of your machine. One of which is ditching the Nespresso brand pods and opting for resealable capsules. The idea is that you have the convenience of Nespresso brewing, but the taste of your favorite single origin from the local small-batch roasters.
These resealing pods do have some benefits, such as cutting down on the waste of single-use capsules or saving some money. But if your goal is to use your own brand of ground coffee to get a better-tasting drink, you might need to reconsider. Nespresso original line machines (but not Vertuo machines) will work with third-party capsules, but the brand uses a patented rim on its aluminum pods. This bit of tech ensures a tighter seal and, subsequently, a more expertly brewed cup of coffee. Resealing pods generally hold less coffee, so you will be missing the strength you get with a single-use capsule.
So what should you do if you are attached to a particular flavor profile? Save that specialty ground coffee for a manual brewing technique and instead find the Nespresso capsule that matches your vibe.
Choosing a Nespresso capsule
Nespresso's original line offers around 30 flavors, as well as regular limited-edition releases, so there's bound to be a capsule that suits your tastes. The first thing to consider is how you drink your coffee. Ristretto or espresso capsules are suitable for enjoying as an intense shot or as the base of a cafe-style drink like a latte or cappuccino. Lungo capsules produce a longer coffee similar to an Americano, designed for sipping black.
You'll notice that Nespresso capsules are labelled with an intensity rating on a scale of 1-13. This isn't anything to do with the caffeine content, but rather how bold the flavor is — usually due to a combination of its roast level and the natural properties of the coffee beans.
You can then filter by individual tasting notes. Although Nespresso does produce some flavored capsules (like the Caramello Barista Creation), these tasting notes refer to the natural flavors of the coffee. If you like your coffee with milk, you'll probably want to lean into nutty, chocolatey, or biscuit notes. Drinking black coffee allows you to enjoy the more fruity or floral flavors that can develop in high-altitude single origins. These Nespresso Colombia capsules are a good choice for a classic espresso or a refreshing espresso tonic.