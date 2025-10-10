Skip The Third-Party Resealing Nespresso Pods And Do This Instead For The Perfect Brew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the rise and rise of Nespresso use in the US comes a similar increase of tips and tricks to get the most out of your machine. One of which is ditching the Nespresso brand pods and opting for resealable capsules. The idea is that you have the convenience of Nespresso brewing, but the taste of your favorite single origin from the local small-batch roasters.

These resealing pods do have some benefits, such as cutting down on the waste of single-use capsules or saving some money. But if your goal is to use your own brand of ground coffee to get a better-tasting drink, you might need to reconsider. Nespresso original line machines (but not Vertuo machines) will work with third-party capsules, but the brand uses a patented rim on its aluminum pods. This bit of tech ensures a tighter seal and, subsequently, a more expertly brewed cup of coffee. Resealing pods generally hold less coffee, so you will be missing the strength you get with a single-use capsule.

So what should you do if you are attached to a particular flavor profile? Save that specialty ground coffee for a manual brewing technique and instead find the Nespresso capsule that matches your vibe.