12 Popular Nespresso Pods Ranked By Caffeine Content

Nespresso launched its first at-home coffee-pod machines in the late '90s. They gained traction in the early 2000s with their boutiques, upmarket flavors, and genuine espresso-intensity coffees marking them out as many coffee-lovers' choice compared to rivals such as Keurig, forever changing coffee culture as we knew it. Fast forward a couple of decades, and Nespresso offers coffee machines to suit pretty much any budget and style across two ranges, the Original line and the Virtuo line. The brand sells pods to fit both machines, with at least 24 blends (including seasonal flavors) for the Original machines and at least 26 for Virtuo machines. We've already rated many of the Original line capsules here at Tasting Table. But there was one thing we didn't consider; the strength of the coffees.

While it might seem intuitive that espressos contain the most caffeine, or that the most intense coffees deliver the biggest buzz, neither of these things is necessarily true. Looking at Nespresso's coffees broadly, Virtuo pods often contain more caffeine per serving than Original pods since they're larger. They top out at 170 to 200 milligrams, while the Original line's strongest pod contains around 110mg to 140mg, depending on the variety and preparation.

That being said, there were a lot of surprises during the research for these rankings. You really can't detect caffeine based only on how a coffee tastes, and when it's brewed using less controllable methods such as pour-over, French press, or a classic espresso machine, the caffeine in an average 8-ounce cup varies from 95 to 200 milligrams. Caffeine levels in Nespresso pods can be much more tightly controlled, so if you're sensitive to caffeine, trying to limit it. And if you're just interested in your consumption, this is the coffee-pod ranking you've been looking for.