The Only Surefire Way To Save Money On Nespresso Pods
Nespresso makes brewing the perfect cup of coffee effortless. Just pop a pod into the machine and within seconds you'll be rewarded with a flavorful brew complete with foamy crema. Between its convenience and ravishing results, it's easy to breeze through your supply of Nespresso pods. Unfortunately, restocking on capsules can be pricey — now more than ever. However, that doesn't mean you need to curb your coffee consumption to mitigate costs. All you need to do is switch from single-use Nespresso pods to refillable renditions.
A single Nespresso pod costs anywhere from $0.85 to $1.70, depending on the flavor and the line. Although purchasing pods is cheaper than buying freshly brewed java from a coffee shop, prices do add up if you drink a lot of coffee, which is why we recommend ditching disposable Nespresso pods for refillable capsules. Despite the initial investment, the reusable version proves cheaper (up to 85%, to be exact) since they can continually be filled with your choice of coffee. This not only gives you the opportunity to seek out the most economically priced blends, but it also allows you to buy beans in bulk to maximize savings even further.
To reap the budget-friendly benefits of reusable capsules, selecting pods that are compatible with your Nespresso machine is essential. As for materials, we recommend opting for capsules made with sturdy stainless steel. While some styles may have latch-style closures or silicone lids, foil seals are best to achieve a cream-topped coffee that rivals that of disposable pods.
How to brew better coffee using reusable pods
Refillable Nespresso capsules will always taste slightly different than their disposable counterparts. Since reusable pods are thicker than single-use Nespresso pods made of aluminum, they contain less coffee, which impacts flavor. They also don't produce the same degree of crema due to their packaging. Plus, reusable pods are even filled with different coffee. In any case, there are ways to enhance a brew so that it closely resembles that of a traditional pod.
Although Nespresso capsules often have a base of sweetly smooth arabica or richly earthy robusta, you can work with coffee of any type, origin, or roast. Just be sure to buy whole beans and grind them as needed for better flavor and fragrance. Speaking of which, grind size matters when it comes to refillable pods as too fine will make coffee taste bitter, whereas too coarse and coffee will lack intensity. Ideally, a medium grind provides optimal flavor as well as crema.
When it comes to filling reusable capsules, pack them carefully. For a successful extraction, we suggest packing pods partially, tapping and tamping gently, before repeating the process until filled — capsules should contain about 4 to 7 grams of coffee, depending on size. As for brewing, pods can be placed into a Nespresso machine as per usual. It also won't hurt to pre-extract coffee for an especially foamy finish, either. With these tips in mind, reusable Nespresso pods are guaranteed to hit the right gustatory notes all without breaking the bank!