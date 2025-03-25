The Extra Step That Makes Creamier Coffee From Reusable Nespresso Pods

Nespresso machines have truly been a gift to those of us who want to brew high-quality cups of coffee without investing thousands of dollars into a gigantic, commercial-grade machine. Throughout its iterations, Nespresso has retained its loyal customers with free sample packs, upgraded versions of the machine, and a regular rotation of new and limited-edition pod flavors. Even though Nespresso pods may feel fancier than brewing a regular pot of Joe, it still might not taste as rich as the cups you buy from the trendy barista down the block. Luckily, you can upgrade your reusable Nespresso pod game with an extra step that'll leave your coffee smoother and creamier than ever.

Start brewing better coffee in your Nespresso by performing a pre-extraction, also sometimes known as a pre-infusion. Once you've filled the reusable pod, press the extraction button but only let the machine work until you see the first drop spill into your mug. Then hit the button again to stop the machine from working, which will leave the hot water permeating the coffee grounds in the pod. After a few seconds (typically between two to eight seconds), hit the extrication button and allow the machine to complete its brewing cycle. The result is a creamier, foamier cup of coffee that just might rival your local coffee shop's best.