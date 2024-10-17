The Exact Pod Flavors You'll Find In Nespresso's Free Sample Packs

Most everyone enjoys freebies, a truth not lost on the wonder-whiz Swiss company behind Nespresso pods and machines. The products obviously come at a cost, with one exception: Free samples with any online order. There's no minimum order amount to receive the free samples, which come in packs of two that include one each of two specific coffee blends. It's a valuable way to sample new types of coffee, taking customers out of their comfort zones to try blends they've otherwise overlooked.

However, as gratifying as that is to devoted coffee explorers, there are a couple of caveats to consider. First, the freebie samples aren't automatically tucked into the box when your order gets shipped; you must remember to specifically request them during the checkout process. Second, it's not possible to request a preferred type of pod to sample. You're instead limited to the predetermined two-pack samples — and even then, those various sample packs are randomly selected for inclusion in your order.

Fortunately, Nespresso doesn't seem to be pushing duds with slow sales; in fact, some customer-favorite pods in the Vertuo and Original lines frequently appear in sample selections. At present, here's a list of surprises that may land on your doorstep. For Vertuo machines, the four available sample two-packs of coffee include Fortado and Inizio; Melozio and Altissio Decaffenato; Ethiopia and Mexico; and Ice Leggero and Ice Forte. Owners of Original machines can expect one of three two-pack samples: Vienna and Shanghai; Venezia and Roma; or Rio de Janeiro and Paris.