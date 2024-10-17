The Exact Pod Flavors You'll Find In Nespresso's Free Sample Packs
Most everyone enjoys freebies, a truth not lost on the wonder-whiz Swiss company behind Nespresso pods and machines. The products obviously come at a cost, with one exception: Free samples with any online order. There's no minimum order amount to receive the free samples, which come in packs of two that include one each of two specific coffee blends. It's a valuable way to sample new types of coffee, taking customers out of their comfort zones to try blends they've otherwise overlooked.
However, as gratifying as that is to devoted coffee explorers, there are a couple of caveats to consider. First, the freebie samples aren't automatically tucked into the box when your order gets shipped; you must remember to specifically request them during the checkout process. Second, it's not possible to request a preferred type of pod to sample. You're instead limited to the predetermined two-pack samples — and even then, those various sample packs are randomly selected for inclusion in your order.
Fortunately, Nespresso doesn't seem to be pushing duds with slow sales; in fact, some customer-favorite pods in the Vertuo and Original lines frequently appear in sample selections. At present, here's a list of surprises that may land on your doorstep. For Vertuo machines, the four available sample two-packs of coffee include Fortado and Inizio; Melozio and Altissio Decaffenato; Ethiopia and Mexico; and Ice Leggero and Ice Forte. Owners of Original machines can expect one of three two-pack samples: Vienna and Shanghai; Venezia and Roma; or Rio de Janeiro and Paris.
A closer look at free Nespresso sample pods
Again, be aware that whether it's the four samples available for the Vertuo line or the three offered for the Original line, you won't be able to specify which Nespresso pods you want. For example, if you're jonesing to try the Inizio pods, there's no guarantee of receiving them as samples in your order. You may instead get the iced coffee duo samples or the pack with a decaf pod. It's a brilliant way for Nespresso to push past preconceptions and gain new devotees for interesting coffees, so just go with the flow.
One way to expand your horizons with free samples is by experiencing roasts, blends, and flavors specific to a region. That's the case with Nespresso's Master Crafted Single Origins collection, which includes both coffees in the Vertuo line's Ethiopia and Mexico sample pack. The tagline for this collection is "mastered by craftsmen, inspired by the land," with each coffee highlighting unique terroir or master techniques. For example, special features of the Ethiopia coffee arise from a signature drying method, bringing out fruity complexity with notes of blueberries and musk.
For the Original line of Nespresso machines, two of the sample packs feature blends from Nespresso's World Exploration collection, which gathers 10 globally sourced coffees, most with complex profiles and relatively high-intensity levels. One available in the sample pack is the Rio de Janeiro featuring a high level 9 intensity and exotic sandalwood and herbal notes, similar to rosemary and thyme.