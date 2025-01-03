What Nespresso Users Should Know About Its 2025 Price Increases
Nespresso coffee machines are awesome investments if you're a coffee addict. You can make anything from cappuccinos and lattes to fancy limited edition barista creations that change from season to season (like these Nespresso holiday pods). Better yet, making your own coffees at home, instead of venturing to an expensive coffeehouse, saves you oodles of cash. However, as of a couple of days ago, your home spun Nespresso coffees are about to experience a 2025 price increase.
According to an email (posted on Reddit) that was sent to Nespresso Auto-Replenish subscription customers, the brand is hiking prices in line with the upswing in the cost of coffee. "We've seen a historic impact on the coffee sector, with coffee prices recently reaching a 10-year-high combined with rising shipping and transportation costs," the email reads. "As a result, we have had to slightly increase our coffee prices to continue to offer you the high quality, sustainably-sourced coffees you deserve and expect every day."
A Reddit user who called the customer service line to get more details confirmed that the rise would be rolled out on January 8th with prices going up by between 2 and 15 cents per capsule. While this rise isn't hugely substantial, it will affect customers who regularly use Nespresso machines to make their morning cup of java.
Buy in bulk before the price hike takes effect
If you can't get by without your daily hit of caffeine, and would never consider switching to another coffee brand, it might be worth ordering a batch of capsules before the hike is introduced next week. In fact, you can order assorted mixes of Nespresso capsules online in bulk, giving you the chance to try a flavor you might not otherwise have considered. Check out our list of 13 Nespresso coffee pod flavors, ranked worst to best for some ideas. Alternatively, if you're a staunch creature of habit, stick to what you know and order a batch of your signature coffees so you always have it on hand when you need a quick buzz or a pick-me-up.
Nespresso has become an iconic brand since it began in 1986 and launched its first at-home coffee machine named the C-100. Now sold in 81 countries across the globe, the brand has since developed many new Nespresso coffee machines at different price points, such as the Vertuo Pop, Creatista, and Lattissima. However, customers must purchase the correct capsules that correspond with their chosen machine as they aren't interchangeable due to the unique systems used in each appliance.