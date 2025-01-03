What Nespresso Users Should Know About Its 2025 Price Increases

Nespresso coffee machines are awesome investments if you're a coffee addict. You can make anything from cappuccinos and lattes to fancy limited edition barista creations that change from season to season (like these Nespresso holiday pods). Better yet, making your own coffees at home, instead of venturing to an expensive coffeehouse, saves you oodles of cash. However, as of a couple of days ago, your home spun Nespresso coffees are about to experience a 2025 price increase.

According to an email (posted on Reddit) that was sent to Nespresso Auto-Replenish subscription customers, the brand is hiking prices in line with the upswing in the cost of coffee. "We've seen a historic impact on the coffee sector, with coffee prices recently reaching a 10-year-high combined with rising shipping and transportation costs," the email reads. "As a result, we have had to slightly increase our coffee prices to continue to offer you the high quality, sustainably-sourced coffees you deserve and expect every day."

A Reddit user who called the customer service line to get more details confirmed that the rise would be rolled out on January 8th with prices going up by between 2 and 15 cents per capsule. While this rise isn't hugely substantial, it will affect customers who regularly use Nespresso machines to make their morning cup of java.

