Review: Nespresso's Holiday Flavor Pods Are Adequately Fun And Festive
The holidays are here again, and with that comes a slew of festive things from all your favorite brands to eat, drink, and keep you merry. Unfortunately, these products often fall flat, tasting more like a candle or cheap car freshener than the actual food or drink that inspired their creation.
When I first read the flavors Nespresso planned for winter 2024, I was intrigued. The brand skipped your classic peppermint, white chocolate, and cranberry, instead opting for flavors that do seem like something I'd actually enjoy during the season: Peanut & Roasted Sesame, Almond Croissant, and Unforgettable Double Espresso. But do these flavors live up to Nespresso's high-end reputation, or did the brand phone it in, knowing the hype of the holidays would do half the work? I tried all three — prepared both black and as a latte — to find out.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are Nespresso's 2024 holiday flavors?
Nespresso's Unforgettable Holiday Collection was created in partnership with chef Jean Imbert, from Paris' Michelin-starred Jean Imbert au Hôtel Plaza Athénée. The packaging design is inspired by the luxury travel company Belmond's train experiences.
The Peanut & Roasted Sesame flavor is made with arabica beans sourced from Brazil, Colombia, and "other." The beans from Brazil and Colombia are a medium-dark roast, while the remaining mystery beans in the blend are a dark roast.
Nespresso's Almond Croissant coffee blend is also made with 100% arabica beans from Brazil, Colombia, and — once again — an unspecified "other." These beans share the same roast description as Peanut & Roasted Sesame, as well. It's possible they are, in fact, the same base, as both are flavored after roasting.
Finally, the outlier is the Unforgettable Double Espresso, sourced from Peru, Costa Rica, and that pesky "other." The company shares most of the beans are from the two Latin American countries, with some robusta beans added to create a more intense flavor profile. It uses the split roast method, with the lighter roasted half being entirely composed of arabica beans and the second, darker roast being a mix of arabica and robusta.
How much the Nespresso 2024 holiday capsules cost and where to buy them
The limited-edition Peanut & Roasted Sesame, Almond Croissant, and Unforgettable Double Espresso coffees can be purchased for both the original and Vertuo machines. These are priced at $0.90 per capsule and $1.45 per capsule, respectively.
In addition to individual capsules, the holiday flavors are sold in sleeves of 10, as part of a 24-day Advent calendar mix pack, and in a holiday gift set. The sleeves are priced the same as the single capsules, multiplied by 10. The Advent calendars cost $50 to $55, depending on the machine you are purchasing for.
The gift set is priced at $130 for Vertuo capsules and $102 for the original. It contains three sleeves of each festive flavor, a box of dark chocolates with caramelized hazelnuts, and a tumbler with a motif that matches the holiday collection packaging.
The flavors were released October 16 and don't have a set date to be discontinued. We can assume, given the holiday theme, that the company plans to stop creating the flavors after the new year. All products in the Unforgettable Holidays Collection can be purchased on the Nespresso website.
Taste test: Peanut & Roasted Sesame
Going into this review, I felt Peanut & Roasted Sesame would be the trickiest flavor of the trio for Nespresso to get right. I am personally a huge fan of sesame in every form, but I know it can be a controversial ingredient for some when it comes to drinks and desserts.
Though Nespresso nails the aroma here (creamy, nutty, toasty), I feel the flavor is slightly lacking. Perhaps it was toned down during R&D to have a wider appeal, but the strong scent that lured me over to my Vertuo machine from across the room didn't deliver. Sipped black, the coffee is a bit thin and watery, with a very faint nuttiness you can't quite place.
Thankfully, when topped with some frothed oat milk, the flavor really opens up. The creamy addition gives the drink more body and helps the nutty, toasted notes stand out. I wouldn't suggest drinking this black, but as a latte, it feels a bit decadent and is something I could see myself ordering at a cafe.
Taste test: Almond Croissant
I will say up front that I am not a fan of the Almond Croissant flavor; however, I am not sure this is Nespresso's fault. The coffee smells syrupy-sweet, giving me Proustian flashbacks to pit stops of holidays passed, mixing up concoctions from the hot chocolate machine at Wawa or 7-Eleven on the way to a party with my parents. I can almost feel the sticky residue on my hands and hear my patent leather Mary Janes squeaking on the floor where others before me have spilled.
While the taste itself isn't bad (Almond Croissant has a much stronger flavor than Peanut & Roasted Sesame, which is a plus if you actually like it), it is very reminiscent of marzipan. I do not like marzipan. The latte version is more bearable for me than drinking it black, but I would not choose to taste this again. If you like marzipan and sweet desserts, you'll probably love this festive capsule. Let me know if you want my remaining ones.
Taste test: Unforgettable Double Espresso
This one truly surprised me. As a person who drinks coffee black and owns multiple types of coffee makers, I am pretty confident in my ability to stomach the stuff. The Unforgettable Double Espresso holiday flavor is almost too much.
The capsule produces a significantly smaller cup than the other two flavors, which makes sense — it is, as the name suggests, meant to be drunk as a double shot of espresso. The aroma is deceptively light, and I was taken aback by my first sip. At first I wasn't sure I would be able to finish the cup, but the flavor grew on me. I think if I had expected a bold, strong espresso shot, I would have been less thrown off. It's a bit of an odd duck when paired with the other two Nespresso 2024 holiday flavors. If I were involved in the creation process, I would have suggested a slightly softer blend to complement them better.
Are the Nespresso holiday capsules worth buying?
Overall, I think Nespresso's 2024 limited-edition holiday coffees are worth a try. If you host a lot during the holidays, a sleeve of each, plus one of your go-to blends and perhaps a decaf option, would have you ready for the season. The gift set is also quite attractive if you're looking for a present for the die-hard Nespresso drinker in your life.
If you're thinking of grabbing individual capsules or a sleeve of one of the flavors, there is probably one that will appeal to your palate, but I doubt you'll enjoy all three. The Peanut & Roasted Sesame capsule makes a lovely latte that will get you into the holiday spirit without feeling boring; fans of sweet drinks looking to skip the Starbucks line or make something a bit more elevated at home will appreciate Almond Croissant; for those who enjoy a strong, dark cup of coffee, Unforgettable Double Espresso will hit the mark.
I would not suggest going out and buying a Nespresso machine for the sole purpose of drinking these holiday flavors. However, if you choose to do so you can check out our handy Nespresso machine ranking to help you choose the right one for you.