Here's What Nespresso's Least Vs Most Expensive Machine Can Do For Your Coffee
Making coffee at home all begins with your machine. With a Nespresso machine, you don't have to be a professional barista to make something worthwhile from the comforts of your own kitchen, nor do you need the professional tools to do so. But at $699.99, Nespresso's most expensive machine will cost you about as much. Before you splurge on any one machine, it could be helpful to compare what Nespresso's least vs most expensive machine can do for your coffee — as well as reading up on what you should know about buying a refurbished machine from Nespresso.
Ranging from $129.99 for the Vertuo Pop to $699.99 for the Vertuo Creatista, Nespresso's machines come in a wide range of prices — and that's not even considering everything in between. But whether it's time for a replacement or you're a Nespresso newbie, you might be surprised to find that these two machines have just as much in common when it comes to your coffee as they do different. Some of those differences, however, could make or break your decision, like the extra attachments or larger water tank that come with the creatista. Everything comes at a price, after all, and that couldn't be more true as it pertains to these Nespresso machines.
Nespresso's Vertuo Pop is ideal for compact spaces but may require additional tools
One of the most obvious differences between Nespresso's least and most expensive machines are the sizes — with the roughly $130 Vertuo Pop being ideal for compact spaces. These machines are noticeably smaller than the Vertuo Creatista, weighing in at just 7 lbs. That's almost half that of Nespresso's most expensive machine, meaning it won't only take up less space, but it will also be much easier to move from the counter to the cupboard should your counter space be limited.
Other pros pertaining to Nespresso's Vertuo Pop machine are the wide range of colors it comes in, the removable water tank, and the one touch precision brewing feature — all elements shared with the Vertuo Creatista. However, one of the drawbacks that comes with Nespresso's least expensive machine is that you're limited in the types of coffee drinks that you can make with it. The Vertuo Pop brews 5 different sizes of coffee compared to the Vertuo Creatista's 6, and without a milk wand, you'll have to rely on other tools.
If you're looking for a singular machine that you can use to prepare hot lattes, cappuccinos, a rich and frothy flat white, and any other style of coffee drink that requires frothed milk, the Vertuo Pop won't be your answer. Instead, it will require a separate milk frothing machine. However, if you enjoy your coffee black or prefer an iced latte over hot, it will do you just fine.
The Vertuo Creatista comes with a milk wand and larger tank, but they might not be necessary
At $699.99, the Vertuo Creatista is Nespresso's biggest and baddest machine. Aside from the obvious difference in size and weight, the Vertuo Creatista differs from the significantly cheaper Vertuo Pop machine in that comes with built in storage for your Nespresso coffee pods and a milk wand. Not only will this save on storage space while taking up a significant amount of countertop real estate, it will eliminate the need to purchase a separate tool for milk frothing.
With the included milk wand, the possibilities for your coffee drinks naturally expand. Not only can you make all of the same sizes and types of coffees that you could with the Vertuo Pop — including a 6, 8, or 12 oz coffee, an espresso, or double espresso, all brewed hot or over ice — but you also have the option to prepare a 16 oz carafe along with any milk-based coffee drink recipe you can think of. Say hello to cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and macchiatos, all made with the Vertuo Creatista's 3-level milk wand.
Now, just like with the Vertuo Pop, that might not all be necessary. If you prefer a black coffee or lean more towards iced coffee drinks, then the Vertuo Creatista's milk wand (and it's added size and weight) aren't going to be useful for you. In that case, you might as well save yourself the extra money.