Here's What Nespresso's Least Vs Most Expensive Machine Can Do For Your Coffee

Making coffee at home all begins with your machine. With a Nespresso machine, you don't have to be a professional barista to make something worthwhile from the comforts of your own kitchen, nor do you need the professional tools to do so. But at $699.99, Nespresso's most expensive machine will cost you about as much. Before you splurge on any one machine, it could be helpful to compare what Nespresso's least vs most expensive machine can do for your coffee — as well as reading up on what you should know about buying a refurbished machine from Nespresso.

Advertisement

Ranging from $129.99 for the Vertuo Pop to $699.99 for the Vertuo Creatista, Nespresso's machines come in a wide range of prices — and that's not even considering everything in between. But whether it's time for a replacement or you're a Nespresso newbie, you might be surprised to find that these two machines have just as much in common when it comes to your coffee as they do different. Some of those differences, however, could make or break your decision, like the extra attachments or larger water tank that come with the creatista. Everything comes at a price, after all, and that couldn't be more true as it pertains to these Nespresso machines.