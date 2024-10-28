What To Know About Buying A Refurbished Machine From Nespresso
If you're in the market for a Nespresso machine, you have to consider what type of coffee you like best and how much money you're willing to spend. From the lens of affordability, you might start eyeing Nespresso's refurbished machines. The company's line of revamped machines is titled RELOVE — the name signifying re-loving (that is, re-using) an older machine being resold with the intention of extending its lifespan and so reducing unnecessary waste.
When machines get returned, Nespresso doesn't toss them out. First, each machine gets assessed to see whether refurbishment is possible. Then, Nespresso's experts repair any internal or external damage, descale the machine, sanitize it, and test it to make sure it's working properly. If the refurbished machine passes all the tests, it's put up for sale as part of the RELOVE line. There is a slight caveat, though: For now, you can only "re-love" the Vertuo machines.
Nespresso insists that its refurbished machines are held to the same standard as are new units. They come with the same 1-year warranty and the same 30-day return policy as any other machine in the company's lineup. The only difference is the price, as RELOVE machines come with a slight discount and cost around $40 less than their new counterparts.
Nespresso is big on sustainability
One of the interesting things about Nespresso is that the company has been very intentional about running its business sustainably; RELOVE machines are only one part of that quest. As of 2023, refurbished machines are available in 14 countries, and the coffee giant has set a goal for these units to represent 30% of machine sales by 2030. Nespresso also offers several ways its customers can participate in recycling the aluminum coffee pods, so they don't end up in landfills. The capsules can be mailed to Nespresso, dropped off at a Nespresso boutique, or disposed of through curbside recycling.
Despite the pricing perks and sustainability efforts, there's one thing you might not love about RELOVE machines: They're mostly the Vertuo Next. The deluxe machine is not popular with Nespresso customers and has been consistently returned by many people. Whether that's the reason the Next machine keeps making it into the RELOVE lineup, or the fact that it is apparently Nespresso's most distributed machine, is up for debate — but if you do opt for a refurbished machine, make sure the model you're choosing has generally good reviews.