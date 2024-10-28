What To Know About Buying A Refurbished Machine From Nespresso

If you're in the market for a Nespresso machine, you have to consider what type of coffee you like best and how much money you're willing to spend. From the lens of affordability, you might start eyeing Nespresso's refurbished machines. The company's line of revamped machines is titled RELOVE — the name signifying re-loving (that is, re-using) an older machine being resold with the intention of extending its lifespan and so reducing unnecessary waste.

Advertisement

When machines get returned, Nespresso doesn't toss them out. First, each machine gets assessed to see whether refurbishment is possible. Then, Nespresso's experts repair any internal or external damage, descale the machine, sanitize it, and test it to make sure it's working properly. If the refurbished machine passes all the tests, it's put up for sale as part of the RELOVE line. There is a slight caveat, though: For now, you can only "re-love" the Vertuo machines.

Nespresso insists that its refurbished machines are held to the same standard as are new units. They come with the same 1-year warranty and the same 30-day return policy as any other machine in the company's lineup. The only difference is the price, as RELOVE machines come with a slight discount and cost around $40 less than their new counterparts.

Advertisement